NASA Wallops to Host Public Information Session May 13

Aerial view of NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility main base in Wallops Island, Virginia. Courtesy of Patrick Hendrickson

To facilitate discussion and information sharing on activities at NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia, a public information session is being held 4–6 p.m., Wednesday, May 13, at the NASA Wallops Visitor Center.

During the event, NASA will have information booths on the status on the causeway bridge construction, updates on beach replenishment, and a representative from the GLOBE program. Federal and state health experts will be on hand to speak with the public on the PFAS health consultation report released by the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry.

The NASA Wallops Visitor Center is located on Virginia Route 175 about five miles from U.S. Route 13 and five miles from Chincoteague.