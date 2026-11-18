Feet in woolen socks by the fireplace.

Holidays are often a fun break during a busy year – a long weekend here and there is an event many of us can get behind. However, when a short holiday break turns into a full holiday season, we know that this is a different “ball game”.

Everyone has stress about something – some people love the holidays, and some people are holiday-avoidant… and some live in the middle. What specific stressors or challenges you experience might not bother your sibling, your spouse or your coworker. We want to be aware of and have a clear understanding of what holidays mean to you as a person.

The first step is to acknowledge what your feelings and emotions are – you may enjoy seeing the neighborhood holiday lights but not want to decorate yourself (totally okay!!), you may love shopping for the perfect gift for everyone on your list, you may avoid all of the activities — everyone one of these is an okay choice… you can be yourself always in all ways. Give yourself that permission. As you prepare, keep a list or a calendar of events – expected/obligated, okay to go or not go,

Holiday Calendar:

Expected/

Obligated Need to do Would be fun to do Nope Family dinner Work party off-site Travel Host at my house Religious services Neighborhood party Shopping Restaurants

Combine this with your standard calendar and make a schedule. If you want, add to the list what your part is (bring a dish, gift, coordinate a visit, etc.). Having the majority of activities written down will help you not overbook, help you plan ahead, make it easier to say no, spend within your budget. Before you commit to something, say “I have to check my calendar first…. I will get back to you”.

Prepare your budget – We often budget for gifts but forget that we will be buying more groceries for those special meals and favorite dishes…. We also need to budget for travel, having guests in your home, clothing, even allow for a higher electric bill. Write it down – keep receipts – let your immediate family know that this is what we have to spend, then track it as you go.

Now that you have a current calendar and a working budget, set realistic expectations for your holiday experience. We know that not everything is optional and traditions will continue but none of it has to be perfect…minor stress and family friction can be normal.

When telling someone no, use “I” statements and stick to the single issue at hand. In addition to your list/calendar, remember to prioritize time for yourself. Keep your regular sleep schedule as much as possible, eat well (if you have a heavy meal one day, lighten up the next), schedule time to get fresh air and a quick break. ALWAYS focus on what matters. Focus on meaningful connections rather than activities that cause you anxiety.

If you feel emotional, take a few moments alone and identify the feeling, honor yourself for being able to face it and breathe through it (avoid pushing it down). Remember how many times you have gotten through a “pressure moment” and give yourself credit. Call a trusted friend or your therapist if you feel overwhelmed for longer than a day….and, please call 988 if you feel overwhelmed to an extreme. 988 is always available and waiting to help.

Look for the glimmers – find a happy moment (no matter how brief), find the memories that make you smile. Thinking of something joyful changes your emotional state… train yourself to do this any time you need a lift. Ultimately, we want to move away from focusing on the future (It causes anxiety) or overthinking about the past (it causes depression) ….and find yourself in the here and now where you have power to manage things happening around you. Your power is with you in the present. (Eckert Tolle book – The Power of Now).

The holiday season lasts for weeks – gift yourself with

Honoring yourself – take a break if you need to

Asking for help when necessary

Preparing well and being realistic

Acknowledge your emotions (holidays can be sad as well as joyful)

Respect differences – focus on the reason you are together and celebrating

Make adjustments as you go

Give yourself Grace and Space

Person sitting on sofa next to a holiday tree.

With the extra pressure of the holiday season, our feelings can often be stronger than other times during the year…. if you start having feelings:

Anxious – take deep breaths, focus ONLY on the present – your surroundings, what you see, count objects, put ice on the inside of your wrists (this works really well!)

Angry – walk away for a moment, take a break, give yourself as long as you need to regulate these feelings, know that whoever gets angry first loses…be the winner in the moment.

Helpless, hopeless, trapped (discouraged) – remember that you have a voice, it is sometimes difficult to use it in family situations, but you can talk to yourself. Remember how strong you are, how many accomplishments you have completed…. reframe the situation so you recall all of your wonderful qualities.

Overwhelmed – Check your list/holiday calendar again…what can you change or take off the list. What can you postpone for 24-48 hours? What can you give someone else to do? What can you order from the store rather than do the cooking or shopping yourself? Find a quick solution for one or two things (at least) and take some pressure off.

Grief – acknowledge how you feel, we do not have to be cheerful just because it is a holiday. Say no to any event or activity that feels too “heavy” and give yourself permission to leave if it becomes too much. Find a way to keep their memory with you – carry a favorite picture or memento. Find a grief support group.

Basically, we want to notice the small things and find gratitude in what we have. Our outward situation does not define us. If you find that holiday time is difficult or stressful, always give yourself permission to contact your EAP services for assistance and support.