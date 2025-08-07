Three NASA Langley Employees Win Prestigious Silver Snoopy Awards 

From left to right, Astronaut Tracy Dyson, Jeremy Shidner, Sara R. Wilson, and Christopher Broadaway pose for a photo after the 2025 Silver Snoopy Awards ceremony. NASA/Mark Knopp

Three employees from NASA’s Langley Research Center in Hampton, Virginia recently earned the Silver Snoopy award, a prestigious honor given to NASA employees and contractors across the agency for exceptional achievements related to spaceflight safety or mission success. Christopher Broadaway, Jeremy Shidner, and Sara Wilson received the awards during a ceremony held at the center on July 22.

The Silver Snoopy award is given personally by NASA astronauts and is presented to less than one percent of the agency’s workforce annually. The award is one of several overseen by the Space Flight Awareness (SFA) Program at NASA. Established in 1963, the SFA Program is vital in ensuring quality and flight safety of America’s space program. The SFA Program works to highlight the individuals behind the success of NASA’s programs as well as motivate the next generation of innovators and cosmic explorers.

Astronaut Tracy Dyson visited Langley to present the Silver Snoopy lapel pin and a framed Silver Snoopy certificate. Dyson flew aboard the space shuttle Endeavor on STS-118, served as flight engineer for Expedition 23/24, and conducted hundreds of hours of scientific investigations aboard the International Space Station for Expedition 70/71. She has spent a total of 373 days in space and dedicated over 23 hours to spacewalks.

As a flight engineer with substantial experience, Dyson understands the importance of space flight safety.

“Those who are receiving this award didn’t do it because they came nine to five and left. It’s not because it was just their job,” she said. “It’s because it’s their life, and our lives are safer and better for it.”

Astronaut Tracy Dyson signs certificates of appreciation prior to the 2025 Silver Snoopy Awards ceremony. NASA/Mark Knopp

Silver Snoopy recipient and aerospace engineer Jeremey Shidner echoed Dyson’s perspective.

“This level of trust is particularly profound because astronauts understand better than anyone the countless systems, procedures, and people that must work flawlessly for a mission to succeed,” he said. “When astronauts single someone out for recognition, it reflects their confidence that this person embodies the same commitment to excellence and safety that they themselves must maintain.”

The prestigious award consists of a certificate of appreciation signed by Dyson, an authentication letter, and a miniature sterling silver lapel pin in the shape of the well-loved character Snoopy from the comic strip “Peanuts.” Each pin awarded has flown in space. The pins awarded to Langley’s recipients flew aboard STS-118.

The 2025 Silver Snoopy Award pins NASA/Mark Knopp

Here are the three award recipients from Langley and their achievements:

Christopher Broadaway: For exemplary support in assisting the Commercial Crew Program ensure safety and mission success in industry partners’ human spaceflight missions.

Jeremy Shidner: For significant contributions to the Commercial Crew Program to ensure flight safety and mission success for Entry, Descent, and Landing. Collaborating closely with the Crew Flight Test team and Mission Operations Flight Dynamics Officers, he refined the simulation model to incorporate real pilot performance data, which resulted in increased entry accuracy, eliminating an elevated risk to crew safety.

Sara R. Wilson: For engineering excellence in the application of advanced statistical tools and methods characterizing NASA’s human spaceflight missions. She also played a key role in developing standardized tests for advanced lunar spacesuit gloves, creating consistency in evaluating materials for extreme lunar environments.

Sarah Reeps and Layla Smith

NASA Langley Research Center