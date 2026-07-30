NASA Johnson Interns Shaping the Future of Exploration 

NASA interns at Johnson Space Center are applying their talents to real-world projects while working alongside the engineers, scientists, communicators, and innovators advancing human spaceflight. Learn how these students are gaining hands-on experience, contributing to real missions, and preparing to join the nation’s highly skilled and competitive aerospace workforce.

Meet the students behind the work and discover what inspired them to pursue careers at NASA.

Macie Landon — Moon Base Program Strategic Communications

Macie Landon shares information about NASA’s Moon Base Program with visitors at the agency’s exhibit during FIFA Fan Festival in East Downtown Houston.

Being able to translate complex concepts into media that the public can understand and take inspiration from is hugely important. Macie Landon Moon Base Program Strategic Communications Intern

Macie Landon is helping tell the story of humanity’s first outpost on the lunar surface. Using graphic design, 3D modeling, video production, and other multimedia tools, she creates visual content that supports public outreach and internal communications for the Moon Base Program.

Landon’s path to NASA began with a lifelong interest in space, science fiction, art, and video games. While studying visualization at Texas A&M University, she planned to pursue a career in gaming or feature animation before discovering she could apply those same creative skills at NASA.

Her first internship was with the Graphics and Visualization Lab at NASA’s Glenn Research Center in Cleveland, where she created 3D models for virtual reality simulations.

“I had no idea I could pursue multimedia design at NASA,” Landon said. “I loved it and was so inspired by the creative force across all NASA centers.”

After building connections at Glenn, Landon applied for a summer internship at Johnson, where she continues using design to help communicate NASA’s human space exploration goals.

“Everyone at NASA is so smart, helpful, and willing to share their stories,” she said. “Almost every day I have at least one memorable and surprising moment.”

Landon has also gained an appreciation for the collaboration behind NASA’s missions.

“Through my two internships, I’ve learned how thousands of people from different backgrounds work together toward the same goal of benefiting humanity,” she said.

Working in strategic communications has changed the way Landon views STEM careers.

“Without someone sharing the stories of NASA’s work, much of it would go unseen,” she said. “The creatives at NASA are key to inspiring the next generation.”

In addition to creating multimedia products, Landon regularly engages with the public at outreach events, answering questions from audiences of all ages and backgrounds.

“I’ve learned a lot about how to have meaningful and impactful conversations with people,” she said.

Looking ahead, Landon hopes to continue using design and storytelling to help people better understand NASA’s missions while inspiring future explorers.

“I hope that through my work as a NASA intern, I continue to inspire the next generation of scientists, creatives, explorers, and more to be part of NASA’s mission in bettering humanity,” she said.

For students considering careers in STEM, Landon encourages them to follow what genuinely interests them.

“Explore what you truly love. You may discover there’s a place for your skills at NASA, too.”

John Graham Reynolds — AI and Machine Learning

John Graham Reynolds stands in front of the Saturn V rocket at Rocket Park.

I am a small cog in the big NASA wheel, but I know my tiny steps enable a much larger leap for mankind. John Graham Reynolds AI and Machine Learning Research Engineer Intern

John Graham Reynolds develops generative artificial intelligence systems in NASA’s Advanced Operations Concepts Lab that help improve mission support and engineering operations for NASA’s Orion Program and other aspects of human spaceflight.

Before joining NASA, Reynolds worked for four years as a professional engineer. Looking for an opportunity to make a greater impact, he returned to graduate school and sought work that aligned with his passion for meaningful innovation.

“NASA is the greatest symbol of American ingenuity and a beacon for public progress,” Reynolds said. “Applying here was a no-brainer.”

As a graduate intern, Reynolds has contributed to technologies that support NASA’s human spaceflight missions.

One achievement he is especially proud of came during the Artemis II mission, when his team’s flagship AI system provided engineering support for the Orion spacecraft.

The system provided operators of the Orion Flight Software console in the Orion Mission Evaluation Room with an AI-powered interface to quickly access and summarize internal engineering documentation, allowing engineers to analyze faults, troubleshoot issues, and contribute to Orion operations during Artemis II.

“Helping support a mission that carried humans farther from Earth than ever before was an incredible experience,” he said.

Working alongside NASA engineers has also changed the way Reynolds thinks about a career in STEM.

“NASA is filled with smart people, but above all else, it is filled with people who are passionate about what they do,” he said. “That overwhelming sense of passion and purpose regularly reminds me of the value STEM careers provide.”

Reynolds says one of the biggest lessons he has learned is that innovation depends on collaboration.

“Always be open to the ideas of others, and they will be open to you,” he said. “No one can solve every problem. Teamwork, collaboration, and consideration are the greatest agents of improvement.”

Mentorship and networking have also played an important role in his internship experience.

“Connecting with full-time staff and other interns has opened many doors for me,” Reynolds said. “I know those connections will support me for the rest of my life, inside and outside of NASA.”

Looking ahead, Reynolds hopes to continue developing technologies that strengthen NASA’s missions and advance the future of space exploration.

For students considering a career at NASA, Reynolds encourages them to stay curious and follow what genuinely interests them.

“Find what you love, even if it isn’t STEM,” he said. “Explore anything and everything that interests you. Never stop.”

Morgan Gridley — Photography

Morgan Gridley photographs activity inside NASA’s Orion spacecraft mockup at the Space Vehicle Mockup Facility at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston. NASA/Josh Valcarcel

Seeing my work used to communicate NASA’s missions and milestones has been incredibly rewarding. It’s shown me the real impact photography can have. morgan gridley Photography Intern

Morgan Gridley is helping document the next chapter of human spaceflight as a photography intern at Johnson. From astronaut portraits and crew training to major mission announcements, her photographs help tell the story of NASA’s missions. Now in her second summer internship, Gridley is building on the experience that first sparked her passion for documenting exploration.

“Working alongside so many talented photographers, engineers, scientists, astronauts, and creatives has shown me how many different ways people contribute to NASA’s mission,” Gridley said.

Gridley learned about the internship after NASA photographer Bill Stafford, an East Texas A&M University alumnus, shared the opportunity with faculty. Her professor passed it along to the class, and Gridley immediately applied.

“I’ve always loved space and exploration, so it seemed like an incredible experience,” she said.

Gridley’s work included photographing one of NASA’s WB-57 aircraft during takeoff. Those images later supported news coverage highlighting the aircraft’s role in aerial imaging during the Texas floods.

She also served as one of the photographers covering the Artemis III crew announcement, with some of her images appearing in news coverage of the historic milestone.

Gridley credits her mentors with helping her grow throughout both internships.

“I consider every member of my team to be one of my mentors,” she said. “Even after my first internship ended, I stayed in touch by sharing my work and receiving feedback on my photos.”

Photographing astronauts in the studio has become one of Gridley’s favorite assignments.

“When I first started photography, I mostly focused on landscapes and didn’t enjoy taking portraits,” she said. “Now, portrait photography is my favorite part of what I do.”

Looking ahead, Gridley hopes to continue documenting NASA’s work as part of the photography team.

“Being able to capture moments that are part of NASA’s history has been an amazing experience, and I’d love the opportunity to continue telling those stories through photography,” she said.

For students considering careers in STEM and the creative arts, Gridley encourages them to stay curious and embrace new opportunities.

“Don’t be afraid to step outside your comfort zone,” she said. “Staying open to new experiences can lead you to opportunities and interests you never expected.”

Learn more about NASA internship programs.