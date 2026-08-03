NASA Brings Space Exploration to the FIFA World Cup 

FIFA World Cup fans gather at FIFA Fan Festival™ Houston. NASA/Robert Markowitz

From June 11 through July 19, NASA’s free interactive exhibit at FIFA Fan Festival™ brought space exploration to soccer fans in East Downtown Houston.

More than 500,000 visitors explored the exhibit during the tournament, learning how the agency’s missions, research, and technology benefit life on Earth.

FIFA Fan Festival visitors explore NASA’s exhibit. NASA/Luna Posadas Nava

The exhibit introduced a global audience to the Artemis program, Moon Base, the International Space Station, and the future of human space exploration.

Attendees learn about NASA’s missions at the agency’s FIFA Fan Festival exhibit in East Downtown Houston. NASA/Luna Posadas Nava

World Cup fans explored an Orion spacecraft exhibit, an International Space Station model, NASA’s Orion Crew Survival System suit, astromaterials, Hubble Space Telescope imagery, the Lunar and Mars Touch Table exhibit, a space-flown FIFA World Cup soccer ball, Space Center Houston activities, photo opportunities, and other hands-on experiences.

Visitors practice driving on the lunar surface in a lunar rover simulator at the agency’s exhibit during FIFA Fan Fest. NASA

Attendees also climbed into a lunar rover simulator to drive across a virtual lunar surface, explored a Moon Base display demonstrating how astronauts could live and work on the Moon during future Artemis missions, and examined lunar tools designed to support Artemis exploration.

NASA’s Artemis II Commander Reid Wiseman and Pilot Victor Glover were honored guests at NRG Stadium in Houston before the match between the Netherlands and Sweden on June 20, 2026. Sebastian Widmann/Getty Images

The tournament welcomed special guests, as well. On June 20, Artemis II Commander Reid Wiseman and Pilot Victor Glover participated in World Cup activities as the stadium captains ahead of the Netherlands-Sweden match at NRG Stadium, where they received a standing ovation from more than 67,000 fans.

While the weather prevented them from appearing on the FIFA Fan Festival main stage, the pair shared their experiences through media interviews.

Artemis II crew members Victor Glover and Reid Wiseman participate in an interview at FIFA Fan Fest headquarters on June 20, 2026. NASA/Helen Arase Vargas

NASA also highlighted the connection between space exploration and soccer through a STEMonstration developed in collaboration with Adidas. Filmed aboard the space station, the demonstration shows how the same physics that govern motion in space also shape the game on Earth.

Expedition 74 crew members kicked off FIFA Fan Festival with a prerecorded welcome message that aired on opening day. Throughout the tournament, the crew recorded greetings that played during matches and at Fan Festival events across the United States and Mexico.

ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut Sophie Adenot joined the celebration by recording a “Viking Row” aboard the space station. ESA astronauts Andreas Mogensen and Marcus Wandt participated from the ground in a playful tribute connecting fans on Earth with life in orbit.

NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei speaks to fans before kicking the ceremonial soccer ball at FIFA Fan Fest on July 19, 2026. NASA/Robert Markowitz

After nearly 40 days of showcasing NASA’s missions to soccer fans from around the world, FIFA Fan Fest concluded with a final message from the Expedition 74 crew during the official closing ceremony. On the ground, NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei took the Fan Festival stage to share his journey to becoming an astronaut, his first view of Earth from space, and how the focus required for a spacewalk mirrors the concentration soccer players need on the field. He then kicked the ceremonial soccer ball, bringing NASA’s participation in the festival to a close.

NASA’s Johnson Space Center volunteers pose for a group photo at FIFA Fan Fest. NASA/Helen Arase Vargas

“We could not have done this without the incredible NASA team who volunteered,” said Jessica Cordero, Johnson community engagement lead. “They connected with fans and shared the excitement of Artemis III and NASA’s return to the Moon. They are truly the best volunteer crew on the planet!”

Explore NASA’s Exhibit