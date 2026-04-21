NASA at SXSW: Johnson Director Vanessa Wyche on Why Artemis Changes Everything

On March 21, 2026, NASA’s Johnson Space Center Director Vanessa Wyche took the stage at the Space House event at South by Southwest in Austin, Texas, to outline NASA’s next giant leap in human spaceflight — from low Earth orbit to the Moon, and ultimately Mars.

As NASA prepares for a new era of exploration, Wyche made clear that the agency’s Artemis program is about returning to the Moon and building the systems, partnerships, and workforce that will carry humanity deeper into space than ever before. The vision aligns with agencywide initiatives announced at NASA’s “Ignition” event, which prioritize Artemis mission planning, advance space nuclear power and propulsion research, and position the U.S. at the forefront of innovation.

NASA’s Johnson Space Center Director Vanessa Wyche speaks about how the Artemis program is shaping the future of human spaceflight at the Space House event at South by Southwest in Austin, Texas, on March 21, 2026. Juice Consulting

Speaking to a packed audience, Wyche spoke about “Why Artemis Changes Everything” and described a rare moment of global alignment.

“This is now where we’re all committed to do one thing together,” she said, pointing to international and commercial partnerships driving Artemis forward.

Future missions will increase launch cadence, expand robotic exploration, and lay the groundwork for a sustained human presence. The Moon will become a testing ground to build a lunar base for future deep space exploration, a key step toward enabling missions to Mars.

Wyche began with the foundation of modern exploration: the International Space Station. For 25 years, astronauts have lived and worked continuously aboard the orbiting laboratory, advancing science and testing technologies critical for deep space missions.

She emphasized the station’s role as a proving ground for systems, operations, and crew performance – capabilities that will be carried forward into lunar and eventually interplanetary missions.

Low Earth orbit remains a critical domain while maintaining a strong U.S. presence to support research, technology development, and crew training.

Vanessa Wyche gives remarks during the Space House event at South by Southwest. Juice Consulting

NASA’s approach has evolved alongside that work. The agency is working with commercial companies to deliver cargo, transport crews, and develop future destinations in low Earth orbit.

“With the Artemis program, we’ve been able to keep going on what we call a Moon to Mars strategy,” Wyche said. “That’s allowing us to develop the capabilities – some that we’re testing on the International Space Station for Mars, some that we’re testing for the Moon – but it will allow us to do that together.”

Johnson Lead Public Affairs Officer and NASA Live Broadcasts Co-Executive Producer Nilufar Ramji (third from left) participated in a panel discussion “The Cosmos Has Entered the Chat” at South by Southwest. Fellow panelists were, from left, Regulatory Affairs Manager, Planet Labs, Ilsa Mroz; Filmmaker, Space: The Longest Goodbye, Ido Mizrahy; Nilufar Ramji; and moderator Loren Grush, Space Reporter, Bloomberg. Juice Consulting

Johnson Lead Public Affairs Officer Nilufar Ramji spoke during the “The Cosmos Has Entered the Chat” session, highlighting how communication and collaboration are driving this new era of exploration. As co-executive producer for NASA’s live broadcasts, Ramji leads efforts to connect global audiences with the agency’s missions.

“The different sectors that intersect with space, the storytelling aspect, but more importantly doing it collaboratively, is so important to make space accessible for everybody,” Ramji said. “That’s a really big part of NASA working with different organizations to do just that.”

Nilufar Ramji speaks during the Space House event at South by Southwest. Juice Consulting

She pointed to recent commercial lunar missions supported by NASA, including Blue Ghost Mission 1, which delivered NASA payloads to the Moon’s Mare Crisium, and Intuitive Machines’ IM-2 mission, which landed near the lunar South Pole. These missions are part of NASA’s Commercial Lunar Payload Services initiative, expanding access to the Moon through industry partnerships.

Companies like Axiom Space are also developing next-generation technologies, including advanced spacesuits designed for the lunar environment, while NASA’s Commercial Low Earth Orbit Development Program is supporting the growth of privately operated destinations in orbit.

At the same time, international participation continues to grow. More than 60 countries have signed the Artemis Accords, committing to peaceful and cooperative exploration.

Wyche noted that these partnerships go beyond agreements and are reflected in real mission contributions. International partners are helping build the systems needed for sustained exploration.

Some nations are providing major elements, such as rovers and habitation systems, while others contribute research, technology, and operational support.

Expanded commercial and international partnerships will be essential to NASA’s three-phase plan to build a permanent lunar base. The effort begins with robotic landings and surface operations, advances to infrastructure supported by international partners, and ultimately establishes the framework for a sustained human presence on the Moon.

“There is much more opportunity for companies all around the world to be a part of this,” Wyche said.

Wyche explained that Artemis missions will chart a new path to the Moon, focusing on regions like the lunar South Pole and exploring approaches Apollo never pursued.

At Johnson, that future is already taking shape through analog missions like CHAPEA (Crew Health and Performance Exploration Analog), where crews live inside a 3D-printed habitat for a year to simulate the physical and psychological demands of deep space travel.

Wyche also highlighted the growing ecosystem in Texas, including Exploration Park and the Texas Space Institute, where government, industry, and academia are working together to test hardware, robotics, and surface systems. This effort supports integrated testing and rapid development of exploration systems before deployment to the Moon and beyond.

Both Wyche and Ramji emphasized that commercial partnerships help NASA go farther and move faster, expanding human space exploration. From student programs and internships to workforce development, the need to inspire and prepare the next generation is greater than ever.

“We don’t go to space just for each individual,” Wyche said. “We go because we’re trying to go for humanity, and that’s what we get to do together.”