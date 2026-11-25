Conversations about NASA were the norm around the dinner table during Ashley Knight’s childhood. Her parents worked at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland, and discussions about happenings at the agency continued even when they came home from the office.

“I remember a poignant dialogue we had after the space shuttle Challenger disaster,” Knight recalled. “However, we talked just as much about the engaging work my parents were doing inside Goddard’s gates.”

Her father Lyle Knight was a mechanical engineer, while her mother Julia Knight worked the bulk of her career in human resources. They brought their daughter on center for Take Your Child to Work Day and other events, and over time she became hooked.

“I saw the chambers where spacecraft and instruments were being tested, as well as other facilities used to help further space exploration. Above all, I witnessed the passion and collaborative spirit everyone had at Goddard,” Knight said. “As a child, I found it incredibly fascinating.”

Ashley Knight (right) on a visit to NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Md., while her parents were employees. Photo courtesy of Ashley Knight

It all came full circle in late August when, after growing up around NASA and later working several contractor roles for the agency, Knight and a number of her colleagues in the Goddard Office of the Chief Financial Officer were sworn in as federal employees as part of a workforce directive to strengthen the agency’s technical core competencies by bringing mission-critical positions into the civil service.

She began her Goddard career more than two decades ago following graduation from the University of Maryland in nearby College Park. As the job search began after commencement, one organization inevitably stood out, along with one particular mission.

When she came across a contractor job opening at Goddard in support of the Hubble Space Telescope team, Knight jumped at the opportunity.

“Hubble was doing amazing things, and I always admired how they fixed the faulty mirror,” she said, referring to how astronauts and team members corrected an early spherical aberration during the observatory’s first servicing mission. “It was exciting to become involved with such a flagship mission, especially coming right out of college.”

As a project support analyst, Knight assisted engineers with test plans, data gathering, and hardware procurement for Hubble’s fifth and final shuttle servicing mission.

Knight stands in front of space shuttle Atlantis, which was used for the Hubble Space Telescope’s fifth and final shuttle servicing mission, while she was a project support analyst for the Hubble team. Photo courtesy of Ashley Knight

Following the mission’s completion in 2009 and subsequent end of the Hubble shuttle servicing era, she took on a similar role with the Robotic Refueling Mission in what was then the Satellite Servicing Capabilities Office at Goddard – now known as NASA’s In-Space Servicing, Assembly, and Manufacturing Capabilities Office.

Knight left Goddard momentarily afterward to perform contracting work in support of the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory in Washington. After a phone call, she found her way back as a contractor program analyst in the Goddard Office of the Chief Financial Officer, helping manage labor budgets within programs by avoiding funding lapses and ensuring employees received their paychecks on time.

Following the August ceremony, Knight now carries the title of budget analyst in the Program Analysis Office within the Goddard Office of the Chief Financial Officer, performing many of the same critical duties as a civil servant.

“While many functions are similar, transitioning into the civil service makes it easier for my colleagues and I to help keep NASA’s missions going from the financial aspect,” said Knight. “We have more autonomy to perform certain government-related tasks by being on the government side.”

The civil service also provides additional training and growth opportunities for such positions.

“Ashley is a great team player. This conversion is a fantastic milestone because it unlocks new avenues for her learning and development, and allows us to integrate her into new roles,” said Linnette Morales, Knight’s supervisor in the Program Analysis Office. “I am thrilled she can now fully access the opportunities on the civil servant side, immensely benefiting both her continued career growth and our organization.”

The workforce directive, entitled “Restoring NASA’s Core Competencies” and announced by NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman in February, is part of a broader effort to expand the agency’s critical institutional knowledge, increase resources essential for mission success, and maintain U.S. leadership in space exploration.

“The directive has given our office an opportunity to rebalance positions across the organization and remove limitations that were applied to those who were previously not government employees,” said Lisa Kelleher, Goddard’s chief financial officer. “We are now better able to insource many of our experienced contractor staff, allowing us to build up our in-house core competencies in areas such as budget analysis and accounting, and in turn increase our support for mission success.”

For Knight, she sees an increasing importance for her organization and hopes to make impactful contributions, especially as work taking place at Goddard helps NASA return a crewed mission to the lunar surface, build a Moon Base, and eventually send humans to Mars.

“We’re the go-between between NASA Headquarters and Goddard programs, and it’s our job to make it a seamless transition for projects to use money they’ve been given to help get these projects off the ground,” she said. “It’s both vital and exciting with the lunar and Mars endeavors, and I’m proud to play whatever role I can.”

Decades after first following her parents around center, and now following in their footsteps as a NASA civil servant, Knight is as captivated by Goddard and its people as she was during her early visits.

“Through the years, I’ve noticed everyone remains driven by teamwork and achieving the mission,” she said. “Everybody wants to succeed together by working toward the same goal, and I’m grateful I can continue to be part of it all.”