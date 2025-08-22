The Lunar Environment Structural Test Rig simulates the intense cold of the lunar night, ranging from 40 Kelvin (K) to 125 K while maintaining a vacuum environment. This creates a tool by which scientists and engineers can test materials, electronics, and flight hardware for future Moon and Mars missions, characterizing their behaviors at these temperatures while also validating their ability to meet design requirements.

Cryogenic engineer Adam Rice tests the Lunar Environment Structural Test Rig to simulate the thermal-vacuum conditions of the lunar night on Thursday, May 22, 2025. NASA/Jef Janis

Facility Overview

The Lunar Environment Structural Test Rig (LESTR) approaches the problem of creating a simulated lunar environment by departing from typical fluid immersion or jacketed-and-chilled chamber systems. It does this by using a cryocooler to reject heat and bring the test section to any point desired by the test engineer, as low as 40 K or as high as 125 K in a vacuum environment. By combining high vacuum and cryogenic temperatures, LESTR enables safe, accurate, and cost-effective testing of materials and hardware destined for the Moon and beyond. Its modular setup supports a wide range of components — from spacesuits to rover wheels to electronics — while laying the foundation for future Moon and Mars mission technologies.

Quick Facts

LESTR is a cryogenic mechanical test system built up within a conventional load frame with the goal of providing a tool to simulate the thermal-vacuum conditions of the lunar night to engineers tasked with creating the materials, tools, and machinery to succeed in NASA’s missions.

LESTR replicates extreme lunar night environments — including temperatures as low as 40 K and high vacuum (<5×10⁻⁷ Torr) — enabling true-to-space testing without liquid cryogens.

Unlike traditional “wet” methods, LESTR uses a cryocooler and vacuum system to create an environment accurate to the lunar surface.

From rover wheels to spacesuits to electronics, LESTR supports static and dynamic testing across a wide range of Moon and Mars mission hardware.

With scalable architecture and precision thermal control, LESTR lays critical groundwork for advancing the technologies of NASA’s Artemis missions and beyond.

Capabilities

Specifications

Temperature Range: 40 K to 125 K

Load Capacity: ~10 kN

Vacuum Level: <5×10⁻⁷ Torr

Test Volume (Cold Box Dimensions): 7.5 by 9.5 by 11.5 inches

Maximum Cycle Rate: 100 Hz

Time to Vacuum: 10⁻⁵ Torr in less than one hour 10⁻⁶ Torr in four hours



Features

Dry cryogenic testing (no fluid cryogen immersion)

“Dial-a-temperature” control for precise thermal conditions

Integrated optical extensometer for strain imaging

Digital image correlation and electrical feedthroughs support a variety of data collection methods

Native support for high-duration cyclic testing

Applications

Cryogenic Lifecycle Testing: fatigue, fracture, and durability assessments

Low-Frequency Vibration Testing: electronics qualification for mobility systems

Static Load Testing: material behavior characterization in lunar-like environments

Suspension and Drivetrain Testing: shock absorbers, wheels, springs, and textiles

Textiles Testing: evaluation of spacesuits and habitat fabrics

Dynamic Load Testing: up to 10 kN linear capacity, 60 mm stroke

Contact

Cryogenic and Mechanical Evaluation Lab Manager: Andrew Ring

216-433-9623

Andrew.J.Ring@nasa.gov

LESTR Technical Lead: Ariel Dimston

216-433-2893

Ariel.E.Dimston@nasa.gov

Using Our Facilities

The Lunar Environment Structural Test Rig simulates the intense cold of the lunar night on Friday, June 6, 2025. NASA/Steven Logan