About

The GRUVE (Glenn Reconfigurable User-Interface and Virtual Reality Exploration) Lab is located within the GVIS Lab. It is home to the CAVE, which is predominantly used for mission scenarios and to tour virtual environments of NASA facilities.

Users virtually explore a facility at NASA’s Glenn Research Center in Cleveland. NASA A user analyzes a visualization of a prototype structure. NASA A user analyzes a visualization of a prototype structure that will be used for a fire experiment on the Moon. NASA A Graphics and Visualization Lab (GVIS) intern in the Cave Automatic Virtual Environment (CAVE). NASA A user takes a virtual tour of a facility at NASA’s Glenn Research Center in Cleveland. NASA

How GRUVE Works

GRUVE allows multiple people to view a visualization in 3D together. These visualizations include 3D models of NASA facilities and intricate images created from collected data.

Powerful projectors and mirrors, in combination with an infrared motion tracking system and active-shutter glasses, allow viewers to view 3D models and data in perfect perspective. 3D models effectively pop off the screen and remain proportional no matter where the user with the pair of tracking glasses moves in the environment.

The CAVE can be driven by either a Windows or Linux computer system, enabling the team to use the best environment for a given problem and software tool.

The CAVE setup immerses the user in 3D visualizations through walls on all sides, projectors from above, tracking cameras, and mirrors hidden behind the facade. Visbox, Inc.

Benefits of GRUVE

The CAVE’s technology provides a unique advantage for researchers, scientists, engineers, and others. Seeing and analyzing forces and data that would otherwise not be viewable to the human eye allows the observer to understand their subject matter in more detail.

Benefits of GRUVE to research include:

Providing an immersive environment: with large screens to fill peripheral vision and stereoscopic projection for a real sense of three-dimensional space, more parts of the brain are engaged, and the user is better able to understand problems and solve them faster

More effective collaboration: the ability to see each other in the virtual reality environment makes GRUVE better for collaboration than traditional VR technology

Seeing complex data and flows in 3D: this makes it easier for both experts and non-experts to understand the data

Providing greater resolution and larger display size: this allows details to be displayed without losing their context

Delivering faster and more accurate manipulation and viewing of models, including CAD data, with fewer errors: this results in a faster time to market and less re-work

All members of NASA Glenn may use GRUVE for their projects.

Applications of Immersive 3D Environments

Fluid dynamics analysis (CFD)

Point cloud data, e.g., LiDAR

Virtual design reviews

Virtual manufacturing testing

Computer Aided Design (CAD)

3D imaging data

Training and education

Virtual procedures

Biomedical research

Molecular dynamics

Virtual building walkthroughs

Showroom “theater”

Education and outreach

Building Information Management (BIM)

Big data and data mining

Cybersecurity data analysis

Safety systems analysis

Microfocus CT scan data

Electron microscopy

3D photos and videos

Data Types Supported

Point cloud data

Volume data

Computational fluid dynamics (CFD)

Computer Aided Design (CAD)

Molecular dynamics

GRUVE Hardware

Linux CAVE node

Windows 10 CAVE node

CAVE wall

Stereo glasses

Audio system

Tracking system

Wand

Software Available in the GRUVE Lab

The Windows node attached to the GRUVE Lab runs middleware software, which enables Unity-developed applications to run in the CAVE. This greatly expands the number of VR applications that can be run.

Vrui VR Toolkit-based applications such as LiDAR viewer and 3D visualizer

VMD – Visual Molecular Dynamics

ParaView

COVISE– Collaborative Visualization and Simulation Environment

Other Visualization Devices

The GVIS Lab maintains a large collection of computing, visualization, and user interaction devices including:

Virtual reality display devices

Head-mounted displays

Room-scale CAVE

Augmented reality head-mounted displays

3D displays

Psuedo-3D displays

Pepper’s Ghost display

Persistence of Vision (POV) LED display

Light field technology- based displays

Projection devices for projected AR

Natural user interface devices

Hand gesture recognition devices

Motion capture devices

Cameras for mixed reality

Computing hardware

High-end laptops

High-end desktops

High-end tablets and smartphones

Cameras

Stereo 3D camera

180/360 camera

Flight simulators

3D printers

All these devices are available for employees to try and test for possible application to their work.

Contact Us

Need to reach us? You can send an email directly to the GVIS Team (GRC-DL-GVIS@mail.nasa.gov) or to the team leader, Herb Schilling (hschilling@nasa.gov).