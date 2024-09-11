Suggested Searches

Gateway Space Station in 3D

Dylan Connell

Briana R. Zamora

Sep 11, 2024
NASA/Alberto Bertolin, Bradley Reynolds

Immerse yourself in the future of deep space science exploration and download a 3D model of Gateway. Click, drag, and explore the exterior of the lunar space station from multiple angles.


International teams of astronauts will use Gateway, humanity’s first space station to orbit the Moon, to explore the scientific mysteries of deep space. Gateway is part of the Artemis campaign to return humans to the lunar surface for scientific discovery and chart a path for the first human missions to Mars.