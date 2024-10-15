Artemis II crew members (left to right) Reid Wiseman, Christina Koch, and Jeremy Hansen share information about themselves and their mission during a town hall at NASA’s Glenn Research Center in Cleveland. Credit: NASA/Sara Lowthian-Hanna

Three of the four astronauts who will venture around the Moon on Artemis II, the first crewed flight paving the way for future lunar surface missions, visited NASA’s Glenn Research Center in Cleveland, Sept. 10-11. NASA Glenn is an integral part of the development of the Orion spacecraft and a leader in propulsion, power, and communications research.

Commander Reid Wiseman and Mission Specialists Christina Koch and Jeremy Hansen (Canadian Space Agency) discussed their upcoming mission and hosted a question-and-answer session during town hall events at Lewis Field in Cleveland and NASA’s Neil Armstrong Test Facility in Sandusky, Ohio. Victor Glover, who was unable to attend, is the pilot and fourth crew member. Both events included tours and recognition of employees who have contributed to the success of Artemis missions.

Artemis II crew members Reid Wiseman, Christina Koch, and Jeremy Hansen (left to right, wearing blue flight suits) and other NASA personnel look down into the stainless-steel vacuum chamber in the In-Space Propulsion Facility at NASA’s Neil Armstrong Test Facility in Sandusky, Ohio. This is the world’s only facility capable of testing full-scale upper stage launch vehicles and rocket engines under simulated high-altitude conditions. Credit: NASA/Sara Lowthian-Hanna

The Artemis II crew will lift off on an approximately 10-day mission from Launch Complex 39B at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida, blazing beyond Earth’s grasp atop the agency’s mega Moon rocket. The crew will check out Orion’s systems and perform a targeting demonstration test relatively close to Earth before venturing around the Moon.