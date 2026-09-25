NASA Welcomes San Marino Signing the Artemis Accords  

Minister of Industry and Technological Research Rossano Fabbri signed on behalf of San Marino. Gregory Mann, NASA Europe representative, and U.S. Consul General in Florence Joseph Tordella participated in the event on Friday, Sept. 25, 2026. Credit: U.S. Department of State

The Republic of San Marino became the 76th signatory to the Artemis Accords during a ceremony in the city of Rimini on Friday with NASA and U.S. Department of State officials present.

“San Marino joins a growing coalition of like-minded nations committed to the peaceful, transparent, and responsible exploration of space,” said NASA Deputy Administrator Matt Anderson. “President Trump has directed NASA to build a Moon Base and establish an enduring presence on the lunar surface. As we do, we are putting the principles of the Accords into practice. NASA has invited every Artemis Accords signatory to participate in our return to the Moon through scientific payloads, technology demonstrations, CubeSats, and other capabilities. San Marino is already looking toward that future.”

Minister of Industry and Technological Research Rossano Fabbri signed on behalf of San Marino. Gregory Mann, NASA Europe representative, participated in the ceremony with the U.S. Consul General in Florence Joseph Tordella.

“We are pleased and honored that the Republic of San Marino has been welcomed as the 76th signatory state of the Artemis Accords,” said Fabbri. “We fully share the principles and values expressed in the Artemis Accords, and we are convinced that the signatory states united under the Accords will make a tangible contribution to promoting international cooperation in space and ensuring the use of space for peaceful purposes.”

In 2020, NASA and the State Department joined with seven other founding nations to establish the Artemis Accords, responding to the growing interest in lunar activities by both governments and private companies. They introduced the first set of practical principles aimed at enhancing the safety and coordination between nations as they explore the Moon, Mars, and beyond, committing nations to:

Explore peaceably and transparently

Render aid to those in need

Enable access to scientific data

Ensure activities do not interfere with those of others

Preserve historically significant sites and artifacts by developing best practices

By signing the Artemis Accords, nations open the door to opportunities for future lunar exploration with NASA, advancing humanity’s return to the Moon, and shaping the Golden Age of exploration and innovation.

Learn more about the Artemis Accords at:

https://www.nasa.gov/artemis-accords