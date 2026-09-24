NASA Welcomes Côte d’Ivoire as Newest Artemis Accords Signatory

Credit: NASA

Côte d’Ivoire signed the Artemis Accords on Thursday as the 75th signatory during a signing ceremony in the nation’s largest city Abidjan, marking the largest milestone yet for the international coalition of like-minded countries committed to peaceful and responsible space exploration.

“The United States and Côte d’Ivoire already cooperate on Earth,” said NASA’s Deputy Administrator Matt Anderson. “Today, we expand that partnership beyond it. Joining the Artemis Accords opens new opportunities for our scientists, engineers, and institutions to work together as humanity returns to the Moon and prepares for what comes next. We’ve aligned on the principles. The opportunities are in front of us. And now we can get to work.”

The nation’s Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research Adama Diawara signed on behalf of the country in a ceremony held during Africa Space Expo ASPEX 2026. Chargé d’affaires Junaid Munir from the U.S. Department of State witnessed the ceremony.

“This is a great achievement, and important for Côte d’Ivoire’s ambitions and for the rest of the African Union members,” said Director General of the Space Agency of Côte d’Ivoire Tidiane Outtara.

Côte d’Ivoire has expanded its involvement in space science and technology through years of international cooperation. Since 2019, the National Office of Technical Development of Côte d’Ivoire and NASA have collaborated on Earth observation and geodesy, a field that measures Earth’s shape, gravity, and movement. Together, the partners have advanced global geodetic networks, improved space‑based measurement techniques, and increased understanding of how Earth’s systems interact.

The country later established the Space Agency of Côte d’Ivoire in 2025 to coordinate national efforts in Earth observation, space weather, astronomy, satellite navigation, and communications.

In 2020, NASA and the State Department joined with seven other founding nations to establish the Artemis Accords, responding to the growing interest in lunar activities by both governments and private companies. The Artemis Accords are the first set of practical principles aimed at enhancing transparency, safety, and coordination among nations as they explore the Moon, Mars, and beyond, committing nations to:

Explore peaceably and transparently

Render aid to those in need

Enable access to scientific data

Ensure activities do not interfere with those of others

Preserve historically significant sites and artifacts by developing best practices

By signing the Artemis Accords, nations open the door to opportunities for future lunar exploration with NASA, advancing humanity’s return to the Moon, and shaping the Golden Age of exploration and innovation.

Learn more about the Artemis Accords at:

https://www.nasa.gov/artemis-accords