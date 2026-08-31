NASA Welcomes Türkiye as Newest Artemis Accords Signatory  

Turkish Minister of Industry and Technology, Mehmet Fatih Kacır, 3rd from left, signs the Artemis Accords for the Republic of Türkiye as NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman, left, U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Space and Environment Connor Tomlinson, and Turkish Space Agency President, Yusuf Kıraç, right, look on, Monday, August 31, 2026, at the Mary W. Jackson NASA Headquarters building in Washington. NASA/Bill Ingalls

During a ceremony hosted by NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman at the agency’s headquarters in Washington on Monday, the Republic of Türkiye signed the Artemis Accords, joining the growing international coalition of like-minded nations dedicated to peaceful, transparent space exploration.

“It is my privilege to welcome the Republic of Türkiye as the 71st signatory of the Artemis Accords,” said Isaacman. “Last year, President Trump directed NASA to accelerate its return to the lunar surface and establish humanity’s first enduring presence on another world, a Moon Base, as well as lay the foundation for the manned exploration of Mars. NASA never undertakes these grand endeavors alone. On the Moon Base, we’re taking the Artemis Accords principles and putting them into practice on the lunar surface. NASA has invited every signatory to take part in this endeavor, creating opportunities for nations to contribute major pieces of hardware, scientific payloads, technology demonstrations, CubeSats, and other capabilities to future Artemis missions.”

Turkish Minister of Industry and Technology Mehmet Fatih Kacır signed on behalf of Türkiye. The President of the Turkish Space Agency Yusuf Kıraç, and the U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Space and Environment Connor Tomlinson, also participated in the event.

Türkiye’s recent achievements in human spaceflight underscore its commitment to space exploration. In 2024, the country’s first astronaut, Alper Gezervaci, traveled to the International Space Station on Axiom Mission 3 and conducted scientific research alongside NASA astronauts. That same year, a second Turkish astronaut, Tuva Atasever, flew on Virgin Galactic 07 suborbital mission, conducting experiments and physiology research.

Türkiye will soon launch its first lunar mission, AYAP-1, joining the small but growing group of countries building and launching their own satellites to the Moon.

The country’s signing also comes as the country prepares to host the International Astronautical Congress in Antalya this October. Dozens of Artemis Accords signatories are expected to attend to discuss the future of peaceful and transparent space exploration.

In 2020, NASA and the State Department joined with seven other founding nations to establish the Artemis Accords, responding to the growing interest in lunar activities by both governments and private companies. They introduced the first set of practical principles aimed at enhancing the safety and coordination between nations as they explore the Moon, Mars, and beyond, committing nations to:

explore peaceably and transparently

render aid to those in need

enable access to scientific data

ensure activities do not interfere with those of others

preserve historically significant sites and artifacts by developing best practices

By signing the Artemis Accords, nations open the door to opportunities for future lunar exploration with NASA, advancing humanity’s return to the Moon, and shaping the Golden Age of space exploration and innovation.

Learn more about the Artemis Accords at:

https://www.nasa.gov/artemis-accords

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