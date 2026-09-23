NASA Welcomes Croatia as Newest Artemis Accords Signatory

Credit: NASA

The Republic of Croatia became the 74th signatory to the Artemis Accords on Wednesday during a ceremony in the capital city of Zagreb with NASA and U.S. Department of State officials present.

“It is my privilege to welcome the Republic of Croatia as the latest signatory of the Artemis Accords,” said NASA Deputy Matt Anderson in pre-recorded remarks during the ceremony. “Joining the Artemis Accords opens another chapter. We’ve aligned on the principles. The opportunities to contribute are growing. And now we can look toward what the United States and Croatia can accomplish together beyond Earth. Humanity’s opportunities in space are endless, and we are proud to welcome Croatia to the Artemis Accords community.”

Croatia’s Minister of Science, Education, and Youth Radovan Fuchs signed on behalf of the country. U.S. Ambassador to Croatia Nicole McGraw and Gregory Mann, NASA Europe representative, attended event.

“Croatian scientists and companies are demonstrating growing interest in the space industry,” said Fuchs. “We have therefore decided to expand our international cooperation by joining the Artemis Accords. This international agreement has been recognized as a key opportunity for the robust development of Croatia’s scientific community, the introduction of new technologies, and the strengthening of the economy.”

Croatia marked a major milestone with the successful launch of its first satellite, CroCube, on Dec. 21, 2024. The satellite reached orbit aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, highlighting Croatia’s growing technological capabilities and interest in space collaboration.

NASA and the State Department joined with seven other founding nations to establish the Artemis Accords in 2020, responding to the growing interest in lunar activities by both governments and private companies.

The Artemis Accords are the first set of practical principles aimed at enhancing transparency, safety, and coordination among like-minded nations as they explore the Moon, Mars, and beyond, committing nations to:

Explore peaceably and transparently

Render aid to those in need

Enable access to scientific data

Ensure activities do not interfere with those of others

Preserve historically significant sites and artifacts by developing best practices

By signing the Artemis Accords, nations open the door to opportunities for future lunar exploration with NASA, advancing humanity’s return to the Moon, and shaping the Golden Age of space exploration and innovation.

Learn more about the Artemis Accords at:

https://www.nasa.gov/artemis-accords