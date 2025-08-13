Suggested Searches

NASA Glenn Offers Students Work-Based Learning Through Engineering Institute  

Doreen Zudell

Editor

Aug 13, 2025
Article
Three students stand next to a table and carefully prepare to place weights on top of a plastic rover with large red wheels. Additional plastic rover parts and wires sit on the table. Two students are in the background discussing their rover, which sits on a counter.
NASA Glenn Research Center High School Engineering Institute participants, left to right: Evan Ricchetti, Edan Liahovetsky, and Doris Chen, prepare to add weights to their rover to test the effectiveness of their wheel grouser designs on Friday, July 18, 2025.
Credit: NASA/Jef Janis 

This summer, NASA’s Glenn Research Center in Cleveland hosted the NASA Glenn High School Engineering Institute, a free, work-based learning experience designed to prepare rising high school juniors and seniors for careers in the aerospace workforce. 

“The institute immerses students in NASA’s work, providing essential career readiness tools for future science, technology, engineering, and mathematics-focused academic and professional pursuits,” said Jerry Voltz of NASA Glenn’s Office of STEM Engagement. 

Throughout the five-day sessions (offered three separate weeks in July), students used authentic NASA mission content and collaborated with Glenn’s technical experts. They gained a deeper understanding of the engineering design process, developed practical engineering solutions to real-world challenges, and tested prototypes to address key mission areas such as: 

  • Acoustic dampening: How can we reduce noise pollution from jet engines? 
  • Power management and distribution: How can we develop a smart power system for future space stations? 
  • Simulated lunar operations: Can we invent tires that don’t use air? 
Two students kneel and adjust wires in a small rover with large blue wheels while two other students stand between cabinets containing several clear plastic containers
NASA Glenn Research Center High School Engineering Institute participants, left to right: Adriana Pudloski, Anadavel Sakthi, Aditya Rohatgi, and Alexa Apshago, make modifications to the control system program for their rover on Friday, July 18, 2025.
Credit: NASA/Jef Janis 

Voltz said he hoped students left the program with three key takeaways: a deeper curiosity and excitement for STEM careers, firsthand insight into how cutting-edge technology developed in Cleveland contributes to NASA’s most prominent missions, and most importantly, a feeling of empowerment gained from engaging with some of NASA’s brightest minds in the field. 


