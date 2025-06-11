Suggested Searches

1 min read

NASA Glenn Joins COSI’s Big Science Celebration

Doreen Zudell

Editor

Jun 11, 2025
Article
A girl wearing a virtual reality headset reaches her hands out in front of her to view objects through the headset.
At COSI’s Big Science Celebration on Sunday, May 4, 2025, a young visitor uses one of NASA Glenn Research Center’s virtual reality headsets to immerse herself in a virtual environment.
Credit: NASA/Lily Hammel 

NASA’s Glenn Research Center joined the Center for Science and Industry (COSI) Big Science Celebration on the museum’s front lawn in Columbus, Ohio, on May 4. This event centered on science activities by STEM professionals, researchers, and experts from Central Ohio — and despite chilly, damp weather, it drew more than 20,000 visitors. 

A little girl holding an umbrella over her head looks at a table with cut out shapes from dark construction paper on the projection screen. There is a sensor above the table that detects the shape of the cutout and then simulates the airflow around the shape.
At COSI’s Big Science Celebration on Sunday, May 4, 2025, a young visitor steps out of the rain and into NASA Glenn Research Center’s booth to check out the Graphics and Visualization Lab’s augmented reality fluid flow table that allows users to virtually explore a model of the International Space Station.
Credit: NASA/Lily Hammel 

NASA’s 10-by-80-foot tent housed a variety of information booths and hands-on demonstrations to introduce guests to the vital research being performed at the Cleveland center. Popular attractions included a mini wind tunnel and multiple augmented and virtual reality demonstrations. Visitors also engaged through tangram puzzles and a cosmic selfie station. NASA Glenn’s astronaut mascot made several appearances to the delight of young and old alike.   


Return to Newsletter