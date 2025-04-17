NASA Glenn and Cleveland Cavaliers Score With STEM  

NASA’s Glenn Research Center supported Northeast Ohio STEM (NEOSTEM)’s annual Score with STEM event in collaboration with the Cleveland Cavaliers at Tower City Center in Cleveland on March 16. Credit: NASA/Jef Janis

NASA’s Glenn Research Center supported Northeast Ohio STEM (NEOSTEM)’s annual Score with STEM event in collaboration with the Cleveland Cavaliers on March 16 at Tower City Center in Cleveland. More than 1,500 students, their families, and others gathered at Tower City’s Skylight Park for the event.

NASA Glenn’s presence included virtual reality and augmented reality experiences, a wind tunnel demonstration, and information on NASA Glenn’s STEM opportunities, internships, and career paths. Eva the astronaut mascot also made appearances throughout the event, taking photos and interacting with participants.