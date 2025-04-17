Suggested Searches

NASA Glenn and Cleveland Cavaliers Score With STEM  

Apr 17, 2025
While meandering through the NASA section of the Tower City venue, spectators stop to a young person in a yellow shirt puts her hands in the air as she looks through a virtual reality headset.
NASA’s Glenn Research Center supported Northeast Ohio STEM (NEOSTEM)’s annual Score with STEM event in collaboration with the Cleveland Cavaliers at Tower City Center in Cleveland on March 16.
Credit: NASA/Jef Janis 

NASA’s Glenn Research Center supported Northeast Ohio STEM (NEOSTEM)’s annual Score with STEM event in collaboration with the Cleveland Cavaliers on March 16 at Tower City Center in Cleveland. More than 1,500 students, their families, and others gathered at Tower City’s Skylight Park for the event.  

NASA Glenn’s presence included virtual reality and augmented reality experiences, a wind tunnel demonstration, and information on NASA Glenn’s STEM opportunities, internships, and career paths. Eva the astronaut mascot also made appearances throughout the event, taking photos and interacting with participants. 

Two NASA Glenn employees stand to the left of a cylindrical, portable wind tunnel on a table and simulate a test ito showcase its capabilities. Two guests stand on the other side of the tunnel and observe the test.
NASA Glenn Research Center’s Kyle Monaghan, left, and Michael Borghi, center left, simulate a test in a portable wind tunnel while showcasing the capabilities and importance of NASA Glenn’s wind tunnels during the Cleveland Cavalier’s Score with STEM event in downtown Cleveland.
Credit: NASA/Jef Janis 

