NASA’s SpaceX Crew-10 to Discuss Station Mission, Upcoming Return

The crew of NASA’s SpaceX Crew-10 mission pictured aboard the International Space Station. From left to right: JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) astronaut Takuya Onishi, NASA astronauts Anne McClain and Nichole Ayers, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Kirill Peskov. Credit: NASA

Media are invited to hear from NASA’s SpaceX Crew-10 during a news conference beginning at 10:40 a.m. EDT, Friday, July 25, from the International Space Station.

NASA astronauts Anne McClain and Nichole Ayers, JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) astronaut Takuya Onishi, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Kirill Peskov will discuss their upcoming return to Earth on the agency’s YouTube channel.

Media interested in participating must contact the newsroom at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston no later than 5 p.m., Thursday, July 24, at 281-483-5111 or jsccommu@mail.nasa.gov. To ask questions, media must dial into the news conference no later than 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. A copy of NASA’s media accreditation policy is online.

Crew-10 joined the Expedition 72 crew when arriving to the station in March. Throughout Expedition 72 and into Expedition 73, the crew aboard the space station contributed to hundreds of experiments, including testing expanded capabilities of existing hardware for pharmaceutical production in space, investigating how cells sense gravity, which is an important aspect of space biology, and examining the effects of microgravity on protein yields in microalgae, a potential source for life support, fuel, and food on long-duration missions.

The crew will depart the space station after the arrival of Crew-11 and a handover period. Ahead of Crew-10’s return, mission teams will review weather conditions at the splashdown sites off the coast of California prior to departure from station.

The mission is part of NASA’s Commercial Crew Program, which provides reliable access to space, maximizing the use of the station for research and development and supporting future missions beyond low Earth orbit by partnering with private companies to transport astronauts to and from the space station.

