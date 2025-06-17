NASA Welcomes Community, Astronauts to Marshall’s 65th Anniversary Celebration July 19

NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center invites the community to help celebrate the center’s 65th anniversary during a free public event noon to 5 p.m. CDT Saturday, July 19, at The Orion Amphitheater in Huntsville, Alabama.

NASA

Marshall, along with its partners and collaborators, will fill the amphitheater with space exhibits, music, food vendors, and hands-on activities for all ages. The summer celebration will mark 65 years of innovation and exploration, not only for Marshall, but for Huntsville and other North Alabama communities.

“Our success has been enabled by the continuous support we receive from Huntsville and the North Alabama communities, and this is an opportunity to thank community members and share some of our exciting mission activities,” Joseph Pelfrey, director of NASA Marshall, said.

Some NASA astronauts from Expedition 72 who recently returned from missions aboard the International Space Station will participate in the celebratory event. The Expedition 72 crew dedicated more than 1,000 combined hours to scientific research and technology demonstrations aboard the space station and crew members in attendance will share their experiences in space.

The official portrait of the International Space Station’s Expedition 72 crew. At the top (from left) are Roscosmos cosmonaut and Flight Engineer Alexey Ovchinin, NASA astronaut and space station Commander Suni Williams, and NASA astronaut and Flight Engineer Butch Wilmore. In the middle row are Roscosmos cosmonaut and Flight Engineer Ivan Vagner and NASA astronaut and Flight Engineer Don Pettit. In the bottom row are Roscosmos cosmonaut and Flight Engineer Aleksandr Gorbunov and NASA astronaut and Flight Engineer Nick Hague. Some NASA astronauts from Expedition 72 will participate in Marshall Space Flight Center’s 65th anniversary celebration during a free public event noon to 5 p.m. CDT Saturday, July 19, at The Orion Amphitheater in Huntsville, Alabama. NASA/Bill Stafford and Robert Markowitz

“Every day, our Marshall team works to advance human spaceflight and discovery, such as working with our astronauts on the International Space Station.” Pelfrey said. “We are honored Expedition 72 crew members will join us to help commemorate our 65-year celebration.”

The anniversary event will also include remarks from Pelfrey, other special presentations, and fun for the whole family.

Learn more about this free community event at:

https://www.nasa.gov/marshall65

Lance D. Davis

Marshall Space Flight Center, Huntsville, Ala.

256-640-9065

lance.d.davis@nasa.gov