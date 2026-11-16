Credit: NASA

For the 16th consecutive year, NASA has received an unmodified, or “clean,” opinion from an external auditor on its fiscal year 2026 financial statements.

The rating is the best possible audit opinion, certifying that NASA’s financial statements conform with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles for federal agencies and accurately present the agency’s financial position.

“Our responsibility at NASA is to be disciplined stewards of the resources entrusted to us by the American people while delivering on the missions they expect from this agency,” said NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman. “Our 16th consecutive clean audit reflects a long record of financial accountability, and we intend to pair that discipline with the urgency and execution required to take on the near-impossible missions ahead.”

The 2026 Agency Financial Report provides key financial and performance information and demonstrates the agency’s commitment to transparency in the use of American taxpayers’ dollars. In addition, the 2026 report presents progress during the past year, and spotlights advancements in NASA missions, objectives, and workforce development with these financial resources.

In fiscal year 2026 (FY 2026), NASA’s 10-day Artemis II mission successfully accomplished a test flight around the Moon with four crew members, delivering major human spaceflight milestones, such as the record‑breaking distance astronauts have traveled from Earth and global public engagement. NASA also announced a series of transformative agencywide initiatives designed to advance American leadership in space, including plans to build a Moon Base, which will be humanity’s first lunar outpost, and a place where astronauts will live, work, and explore near the Moon’s South Pole.

NASA’s science advancements in FY 2026 included launching the agency’s Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope, ahead of schedule, to study dark matter, dark energy, planets outside our solar system, as well as exploration of everything from nearby stars to distant galaxies. NASA’s experimental X-59 quiet supersonic aircraft achieved a major milestone when it flew faster than the speed of sound for the first time.

The agency also: launched NASA Force with the U.S. Office of Personnel Management, a talent track designed to recruit and deploy the nation’s top engineers and technologists to support America’s space program; announced an agencywide realignment to increase mission focus; and welcomed additional Artemis Accords signatories committing to the safe, transparent, and responsible exploration of the Moon, Mars, and beyond.

For more information on NASA’s budget, visit:

https://www.nasa.gov/budget

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George Alderman / Jennifer Dooren

Headquarters, Washington

202-358-1600

george.a.alderman@nasa.gov / jennifer.m.dooren@nasa.gov