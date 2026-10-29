NASA Names Troy Asher Armstrong Flight Research Center Director

Photo of Troy Asher

NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman has named Troy Asher director of the agency’s Armstrong Flight Research Center in Edwards, California. Asher, a veteran test pilot and aerospace engineer with decades of experience in flight research and operations, has served as the center’s acting director since March.

“Troy has spent his career pushing the boundaries of flight, both at the controls of experimental aircraft and leading the teams that make these missions possible,” said NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman. “He understands what it takes to turn ambitious ideas into successful flight tests, and his experience will be invaluable as Armstrong leads the way in rebuilding NASA’s X-plane portfolio, restoring our flight-test capabilities, and flying higher, farther, and faster than we have in decades.”

“Flight testing demands a rare combination of technical excellence, operational judgment, and trust in the teams that make every mission possible,” said NASA Associate Administrator and Chief Engineer Amit Kshatriya. “Troy’s service to America, from his distinguished career as an Air Force test pilot to his leadership of some of NASA’s most challenging flight research missions, embodies those qualities. Few people better understand the art and discipline of flight testing, and he brings a deep understanding of both the aircraft and the teams behind every successful mission. As director, Troy will help us revolutionize how we develop, evaluate, and fly new technologies, strengthening the capabilities that keep NASA at the forefront of aerospace research.”

Asher will oversee Armstrong’s workforce and operations, leading NASA’s efforts to advance flight research, aircraft operations, and the development of new aviation technologies. As NASA’s Flight Test and Aircraft Operations Center of Excellence, Armstrong plays a central role in the agency’s efforts to rebuild and expand its X-plane portfolio, pushing the boundaries of high-speed flight and developing experimental aircraft and technologies that will shape the future of aviation. The center also supports airborne science missions and flight research across the agency.

Prior to becoming acting center director, Asher served as director of Flight Operations at Armstrong, overseeing the center’s pilots, engineers, maintainers, and fleet of specialized aircraft supporting aeronautics research and scientific missions around the world.

Asher joined NASA in 2008 as a research test pilot and aerospace engineer. During his time as a NASA pilot, he conducted flight research aboard aircraft, including the F-15, F/A-18, Gulfstream III, and X-56A unmanned aircraft system. He served as the lead test pilot for the development of NASA’s Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy (SOFIA) and flew scientific research missions aboard the agency’s DC-8 aircraft, supporting airborne science campaigns around the globe.

Before joining NASA, Asher completed a 24-year career in the U.S. Air Force, retiring as a lieutenant colonel. His military service included assignments as an instructor at the U.S. Air Force Test Pilot School at Edwards Air Force Base, commander of the 419th Flight Test Squadron, and director of the Bomber Combined Test Force. In 2003, he set 25 world speed records flying the B-1B bomber.

Asher earned a bachelor’s degree in astronautical engineering from the U.S. Air Force Academy and a master’s degree in mechanical engineering from California State University, Fresno.

Asher succeeds Bradley Flick, who retired in March following nearly 40 years of NASA service.

Established in 1946, Armstrong has been at the forefront of American flight research for eight decades, from the first supersonic flight aboard the Bell X-1 to today’s work advancing quiet supersonic flight through NASA’s X-59 aircraft. The center continues to push the boundaries of aviation while providing critical flight research and operational capabilities in support of NASA’s science, technology, and exploration missions.

For more information about NASA Armstrong, visit:

https://www.nasa.gov/armstrong

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George Alderman

Headquarters, Washington

202-358-1600

george.c.alderman@nasa.gov

Dede Dinius

Armstrong Flight Research Center, Edwards, Calif.

661-276-5701

darin.l.dinius@nasa.gov