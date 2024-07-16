NASA Invites Media to Discuss Exploration Science Program Update

NASA’s Galileo spacecraft took this image of Earth’s Moon on Dec. 7, 1992, on its way to explore the Jupiter system in 1995-97. The distinct bright ray crater at the bottom of the image is the Tycho impact basin. Credit: NASA

NASA will hold a media teleconference at 4 p.m. EDT, Wednesday, July 17, to provide an update on a program within NASA’s Exploration Science Strategy and Integration Office.

Audio of the teleconference will stream live on the agency’s website at:

https://www.nasa.gov/nasatv

Participants in the teleconference include:

Nicola Fox, associate administrator, Science Mission Directorate, NASA Headquarters

Joel Kearns, deputy associate administrator for exploration, Science Mission Directorate, NASA Headquarters

To ask questions during the teleconference, media must RSVP no later than two hours before the event to Erin Morton at: erin.morton@nasa.gov.

The Exploration Science Strategy Integration Office in NASA’s Science Mission Directorate ensures science is infused into all aspects of lunar exploration. Through researching the Moon and its environment, and by using the Moon as an observation platform, NASA strives to gain a greater understanding of the Moon itself, the solar system, the universe, and the deep space environment.

To learn more about NASA’s missions for lunar discovery, visit:

https://science.nasa.gov/lunar-science

