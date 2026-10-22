NASA Invites Media to 2026 von Braun Space Exploration Symposium

Members of the media are invited to join NASA at the 2026 von Braun Space Exploration Symposium from Monday, Oct. 26, to Wednesday, Oct. 28, at the University of Alabama in Huntsville.

This year’s symposium is focused on humanity’s return to the Moon, sustainable lunar infrastructure, advanced space propulsion, and the evolving space workforce.

Panels include discussions on Artemis II and III, space propulsion flash talks, building utilities and infrastructure for sustainable lunar operations, Moon base supply chain resilience, space nuclear technology, navigating the new NASA workforce, and engineering the future, featuring keynotes and awards presentations.

NASA speakers include:

Deputy Associate Administrator Casey Swails

Stephen Cash, director, NASA Marshall

Nicky Fox, associate administrator, Science Mission Directorate, NASA Headquarters

Charlie Blackwell-Thompson, Artemis II launch director, NASA Kennedy

Steve Creech, Human Landing System program manager, NASA Marshall

Debbie Whitis Korth, acting program manager, Orion Program, NASA Johnson

To request an interview with NASA speakers during the event, media must contact Lance D. Davis, lance.d.davis@nasa.gov, and Joel Wallace, joel.w.wallace@nasa.gov. Media interested in participating in-person or online must contact the American Astronomical Society to register.

Organized by the American Astronautical Society in collaboration with NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama, the annual event gathers leaders from government, industry, policy, and academia to discuss the current landscape of space exploration and help chart a path forward.

For more information on NASA Marshall, visit:

https://www.nasa.gov/marshall

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Lance D. Davis

Marshall Space Flight Center, Huntsville, Ala.

256-640-9065

lance.d.davis@nasa.gov