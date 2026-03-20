NASA Glenn Opens Applications for Free Summer Engineering Institute

Students collaborate on a hands‑on STEM project, assembling and testing components during the NASA Glenn High School Engineering Institute at NASA’s Glenn Research Center on July 18, 2025. NASA/Sara Lowthian-Hanna

NASA’s Glenn Research Center in Cleveland is hosting the 2026 NASA Glenn High School Engineering Institute this July. The hands-on learning experience is designed to help high school students prepare for a future in the aerospace workforce.

Rising high school juniors and seniors can submit applications for this summer program beginning Friday, March 20, through Friday, May 1.

The institute will immerse students in NASA’s work while providing essential career readiness tools to help them in future science, technology, engineering, and math-focused academic and professional pursuits.

Throughout the five-day program, students will use authentic NASA mission content and work alongside Glenn’s technical experts to gain a deeper understanding of the engineering design process, develop practical engineering solutions to real-world challenges, and test prototypes to answer questions in key mission areas:

Acoustic dampening – How can we reduce noise pollution from jet engines?

Power management and distribution – How can we develop a smart power system for future space stations?

Simulated lunar operations – Can we invent tires that don’t use air?

How to Apply:

To be considered for the 2026 NASA Glenn High School Engineering Institute, applicants must submit a complete application package no later than May 1, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. ET.

Program Dates

Selected students will participate in one of the following weeklong sessions:

Session 1: July 13-17, 2026

Session 2: July 20-24, 2026

Session 3: July 27-31, 2026

Eligibility and Application Requirements

To be eligible for this program, students must:

Be entering 11th or 12th grade for the 2026-2027 academic year

Have a minimum 3.2 GPA, verified by their school counselor

Submit a letter of recommendation from a teacher

Be a U.S. citizen

Questions about the institute should be directed to GRC-Ed-Opportunities@mail.nasa.gov.

For information about NASA Glenn, visit:

https://www.nasa.gov/glenn

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Heather Roe

NASA Glenn Research Center, Cleveland

216-695-7292

heather.m.roe@nasa.gov