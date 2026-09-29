NASA Features Exploration, Science at International Space Conference 

Caption: Broadway performers are seen as they sing during the opening ceremony of the 70th International Astronautical Congress, Oct. 21, 2019 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington. Credit: NASA/Joel Kowsky

NASA will participate in the 77th International Astronautical Congress (IAC) in Antalya, Türkiye, from Monday, Oct. 5, to Friday, Oct. 9, highlighting America’s leadership in human exploration to the Moon and Mars, advancing responsible exploration under the Artemis Accords, world-changing science, and support for the commercial space sector.

The IAC, organized by the International Astronautical Federation, is hosted this year by the Turkish Space Agency (TUA).

The NASA delegation, led by NASA Deputy Administrator Matt Anderson, will take part in plenary sessions, technical discussions, and media engagements throughout the week.

Monday, Oct. 5

3 a.m. EDT (10 a.m. TRT): “One-to-One with Heads of Space Agencies” featuring Anderson

9:30 a.m. EDT (4:30 p.m. TRT): “Transforming the Speed of Science with a New Model for Earth Observation Cooperation: International and Commercial Fleets with More Rapid Mission Development” with keynote speaker Karen St. Germain, division director, Earth Science Division, NASA’s Science Mission Directorate

Tuesday, Oct. 6

4:45 a.m. EDT (11:45 a.m. TRT): “Artemis II Mission Results: The Industry Perspective” featuring Jeremy Parsons, Artemis program manager, NASA’s Human Spaceflight Mission Directorate

Wednesday, Oct. 7

3:15 a.m. EDT (10:15 a.m. TRT): “Space Manufacturing Technology: Driving the Next Revolution in Biotechnology, Advanced Materials, and Human Exploration” featuring Fathi Karouia, senior research scientist, Blue Marble Space Institute of Science, exobiology branch, NASA’s Ames Research Center in California’s Silicon Valley

4:35 a.m. EDT (11:35 a.m. TRT): “From Observation to Decision – Cracking the Last Mile Challenge” with St. Germain

5 a.m. EDT (12 p.m. TRT): Artemis Accords news conference with Anderson and Major General Roberto Melgar Sheen, director of the Peruvian Space Agency (CONIDA)

8 a.m. EDT (3 p.m. TRT): “Trusted AI on Mars” featuring Steve Chien, technical fellow and senior research scientist in the Artificial Intelligence Group at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California

9:35 a.m. EDT (4:35 p.m. TRT): “NASA’s Artemis II Preliminary Lunar Science Release” featuring Anderson, Dr. Lori Glaze, associate administrator, NASA’s Human Spaceflight Mission Directorate, Dr. Nicky Fox, associate administrator, NASA’s Science Mission Directorate, and Dr. Kelsey Young, Artemis II lunar science lead, NASA’s Science Mission Directorate

Thursday, Oct. 8

10:45 a.m. EDT (5:45 p.m. TRT): “Pioneering Organ-Chip Research in Space to Advance Precision Health” featuring Dr. Lisa Carnell, division director, Biological and Physical Sciences, NASA’s Science Mission Directorate

Friday, Oct. 9

3 a.m. EDT (10 a.m. TRT): “What It’s Like to Be an Astronaut” with NASA astronaut Chris Williams at NASA’s exhibit

How to Attend/Watch

A full agenda for this year’s IAC is available online for registered media. To view select events, visit the International Astronautical Federation YouTube channel.

In addition to the events outlined above, NASA will have an exhibit featuring the agency’s contributions to space exploration, celebrating the U.S. Freedom 250 commemoration, and U.S. leadership in space exploration, science, and technological innovation.

NASA’s exhibit booth number is in Hall 1 at NEST Convention Centre.

To learn more about NASA international partnerships, visit:

https://www.nasa.gov/oiir

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George Alderman / Elizabeth Shaw

Headquarters, Washington

202-358-1600

george.a.alderman@nasa.gov / elizabeth.a.shaw@nasa.gov