NASA Establishes State Hubs to Grow Technical Aerospace Workforce

From left, Sean McCrary and Katie Mortensen, mechanical engineering technicians, paint NASA’s Artemis logo on the White Room connected to the crew access arm and mobile launcher inside the Vehicle Assembly Building at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025. Credit: NASA/Frank Michaux

NASA has awarded approximately $10.5 million to seven institutions to help strengthen and streamline state-based pathways for students into skilled technical jobs in the aerospace industry.

The awards were made through the new NASA Aerospace Skilled Technical Workforce Hubs initiative, or NASA State Hubs. This investment in state ecosystems is designed to accelerate the development of technical roles to meet the talent demands of the space industry.

“The need for technical talent is already urgent and will only continue to grow as we return humanity to the Moon and set our sights on Mars and beyond,” said Elaine Ho, associate administrator for the Office of STEM Engagement at NASA Headquarters in Washington. “NASA is uniquely positioned to be the catalyst and convener that accelerates America’s aerospace workforce development and fosters the next generation of technicians.”

The newly awarded NASA State Hubs, represented across seven states, will function as strategic conveners that align industry employers, community colleges, high school career and technical education programs, and workforce systems to facilitate bringing students into high‑demand technical jobs, including welders, electricians, machinists, and other highly trained workers who use advanced STEM knowledge and technical skills in their occupations.

Over the next three years, the selected organizations will create programs that build critical skills identified by industry leaders, illuminate career pathways through education and apprenticeships, and build connections between employers and job seekers.

The awarded organizations are:

Antelope Valley Community College District in Lancaster, California

Georgia Tech Research Corporation

Minnesota State Colleges and Universities

Southern Utah University

Space Florida

State Board for Community Colleges and Occupation Education, Arapahoe Community College in Littleton, Colorado

Texas Space Commission

NASA State Hubs cooperative agreements are funded by the Office of STEM Engagement through its Next Gen STEM Project. The Office of STEM Engagement advances NASA’s mission by boosting the nation’s research capacity, building technical expertise, and strengthening participation in aerospace fields. The Next Gen STEM project extends this impact by preparing high school and community college students for future aerospace careers through strategic partnerships and competitive awards that develop the vital skills needed to power our Golden Age of exploration and innovation.

For more information on NASA State Hubs, visit:

https://www.nasa.gov/learning-resources/nasa-state-hubs

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Gerelle Dodson

Headquarters, Washington

202-358-1600

gerelle.q.dodson@nasa.gov