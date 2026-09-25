NASA, Boeing to Provide Update on Starliner Development

Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft that launched NASA’s Crew Flight Test astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams to the International Space Station is pictured docked to the Harmony module’s forward port. Credit: NASA

During a news conference at 3 p.m. EDT on Monday, Sept. 28, NASA and Boeing leadership will discuss Starliner’s development and plans for regular crew flights to and from the International Space Station.

Learn where to watch online:

https://www.nasa.gov/live

The briefing participants include:

NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman

Dana Weigel, manager, NASA’s Low Earth Orbit Program

Woody Hoburg, NASA astronaut

John Mulholland, vice president and program manager, Boeing Commercial Crew

Media already credentialed for Crew-13 may participate in person at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. To ask questions, media must request the dial-in number from the Kennedy newsroom by emailing: ksc-newsroom@mail.nasa.gov no later than one hour prior to the start of the call. A copy of NASA’s media accreditation policy is online.

For NASA’s blog and more information about the agency’s missions, visit:

https://www.nasa.gov

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George Alderman / Joshua Finch

Headquarters, Washington

202-358-1600

george.a.alderman@nasa.gov / joshua.a.finch@nasa.gov