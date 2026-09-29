NASA Awards Orbital Safety Analysis Support Services Contract

NASA has awarded a contract to Omitron Inc. for the acquisition of orbital safety analysis services, which provide for critical protection of NASA spaceflight assets and astronaut lives.

This indefinite-delivery contract is valued at approximately $23.5 million over a five-year period of performance and entails conjunction assessment screening services for all NASA uncrewed spacecraft, support of human spaceflight activities, and orbital safety analysis support to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Office of Space Commerce.

The work will take place at Omitron’s location in Beltsville, Maryland, NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland, the agency’s Johnson Space Center in Houston, Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren in Virginia, and Peterson Space Force Base in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

For information about NASA and agency programs, please visit:

https://www.nasa.gov/

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Robert Garner

Goddard Space Flight Center, Greenbelt, Md.

301-286-5687

rob.garner@nasa.gov