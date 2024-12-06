NASA Awards Operations, Services, Maintenance, and Infrastructure Contract

Credit: NASA

NASA has selected Nova Space Solutions, LLC of Anchorage, Alaska, to provide operations, services, maintenance, and infrastructure support for NASA’s Stennis Space Center near Bay St. Louis, Mississippi, and NASA’s Michoud Assembly Facility in New Orleans.

The Combined Operations, Services, Maintenance, and Infrastructure Contract is a cost-plus-incentive-fee, firm-fixed-price, and indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract that has a value of approximately $822.7 million. The performance period begins July 1, 2025, and extends eight years and three months, with a 15-month base period, followed by a one-year option period and three two-year option periods.

Under the contract, Nova Space Solutions will be responsible for contract management, logistics, safety, health and environmental compliance, engineering and manufacturing support services, site services, facility operations and maintenance services, and environmental services and program management.

NASA’s Stennis Space Center is the nation’s largest propulsion test site, with infrastructure to support projects ranging from component and subscale testing to large engine hot fires. Researchers from NASA, other government agencies, and private industry use NASA Stennis test facilities for technology and propulsion research and developmental projects. NASA’s Michoud Assembly Facility, managed by the agency’s Marshall Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama, is the nation’s premier site for manufacturing and assembly of large-scale space structures and systems.

