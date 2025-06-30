NASA Awards Electrical Utility Services Contract for Kennedy

NASA has awarded a task order to Florida Power and Light of Juno Beach, Florida, to provide electric distribution utility service at the agency’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

This is a fixed-price task order with an estimated value of $70 million over five years. The contract consists of a two-year base period beginning July 1, 2025, followed by a two-year and a one-year option period.

Under the contract, the awardee will provide all management, labor, transportation, facilities, materials, and equipment to provide electric distribution utility service up to and including all meters across the spaceport.

For more information about NASA Kennedy, visit:

https://www.nasa.gov/kennedy

-end-

Patti Bielling

Kennedy Space Center, Florida

321-501-7575

patricia.a.bielling@nasa.gov