NASA Awards Contract for Johnson Space Center Infrastructure

Credit: NASA

NASA has selected seven companies to provide construction, revitalization, and infrastructure improvements at the agency’s Johnson Space Center in Houston.

The Johnson Space Center Multiple Award Construction Contract supports up to $300 million in upgrades to mission‑support facilities, utilities, and equipment across the NASA Johnson campus. All funds must be obligated by Sept. 30, 2026.

The indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity award enables rapid execution of facility projects essential to sustaining astronaut crew training, engineering development, and mission readiness. Task orders will be competed among awardees to ensure fair opportunity and best value to the government.

Contract awardees are:

Coho Construction Management, LLC

Conti Federal Services, LLC

Healtheon, Inc.

HITT Contracting, Inc.

Ross Group Construction Corporation, LLC

Energy EPC Solutions, LLC, doing business as S&B Services

Sauer Construction, LLC

For more information about NASA and its missions, visit:

https://www.nasa.gov

-end-

Jennifer Dooren / Jessica Taveau

Headquarters, Washington

202-358-1600

jennifer.m.dooren@nasa.gov / jessica.c.taveau@nasa.gov

Chelsey Ballarte

Johnson Space Center, Houston

281-483-5111

chelsey.n.ballarte@nasa.gov