NASA Awards Contract for Johnson Space Center Infrastructure

NASA has selected seven companies to provide construction, revitalization, and infrastructure improvements at the agency’s Johnson Space Center in Houston.
The Johnson Space Center Multiple Award Construction Contract supports up to $300 million in upgrades to mission‑support facilities, utilities, and equipment across the NASA Johnson campus. All funds must be obligated by Sept. 30, 2026.
The indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity award enables rapid execution of facility projects essential to sustaining astronaut crew training, engineering development, and mission readiness. Task orders will be competed among awardees to ensure fair opportunity and best value to the government.
Contract awardees are:
- Coho Construction Management, LLC
- Conti Federal Services, LLC
- Healtheon, Inc.
- HITT Contracting, Inc.
- Ross Group Construction Corporation, LLC
- Energy EPC Solutions, LLC, doing business as S&B Services
- Sauer Construction, LLC
For more information about NASA and its missions, visit:
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Jennifer Dooren / Jessica Taveau
Headquarters, Washington
202-358-1600
jennifer.m.dooren@nasa.gov / jessica.c.taveau@nasa.gov
Chelsey Ballarte
Johnson Space Center, Houston
281-483-5111
chelsey.n.ballarte@nasa.gov