NASA Awards Contract for Cargo Mission Support

NASA has awarded a contract to Leidos, Inc. of Reston, Virginia, to provide mission support for the agency’s International Space Station Program, Artemis campaign, and more.

The Cargo Mission Contract 4 has a total potential value of $476.5 million, with a base period from Oct. 1, 2024, to Sept. 30, 2026, followed by three option periods. The contract includes a cost-plus-fixed-fee core with an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quality component and the capability to issue cost-plus-fixed-fee or firm-fixed-price task orders. The place of performance will be at a Leidos facility in Webster, Texas.

Under the contract, Leidos will provide analytical and physical processing for NASA missions, as well as perform engineering, maintenance, and operations support. The contractor also develops, fabricates, and certifies hardware as required to support mission objectives. Lastly, Leidos will be responsible for implementing the space station and Artemis manifest requirements for launch, return, and disposal, as well as support logistical and integration functions to maintain adequate crew provisions and supplies to sustain human presence in space.

