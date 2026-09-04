NASA Ames Fire Department Aircraft Firefighting Training

The fire department at NASA’s Ames Research Center in California’s Silicon Valley will perform training on the Moffett Federal Airfield beginning Tuesday, Sept. 8 through Friday, Sept. 11. The training will involve the use of a propane-fueled aircraft fire simulator and be conducted from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. PDT.

Because the aircraft simulator is fueled by propane, very little smoke should be produced during the controlled training fires. However, flames may be visible to drivers on U.S. Highway 101. The training is intended to prepare Ames’ first responders to respond to a variety of realistic aircraft firefighting scenarios.

For more information about NASA’s Ames Research Center, visit:

http://www.nasa.gov/ames

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Jeanne Neal

Ames Research Center, Silicon Valley

650-604-4789

Jeanne.c.neal@nasa.gov

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