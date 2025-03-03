Station Science Top News: Feb. 27, 2025

Preventing biofilm formation in space

Ashley Keeley, University of Idaho, holds an anti-bacterial coating sample. University of Idaho Student Payload Opportunity with Citizen Science Team

Two anti-microbial coatings reduced formation of biofilms in microgravity and have potential for use in space. Controlling biofilms could help protect human health and prevent corrosion and degradation of equipment on future long-duration space missions.

Biofilms, communities of microorganisms that attach to a surface, can damage mechanical systems and present a risk of disease transmission. Bacteria Resistant Polymers in Space examined how microgravity affects polymer materials designed to prevent or reduce biofilm formation. Better anti-fouling coatings also could reduce disease transmission on Earth.

Evaluating organ changes in lunar gravity

Set up for the Mouse Epigenetics experiment aboard the International Space Station. NASA

Researchers found different changes in gene expression and other responses to simulated lunar gravity levels in specific organs. This finding could help determine safe gravity thresholds and support development of ways to maintain skeletal and immune function on future space journeys.

Spaceflight can affect skeletal and immune system function, but the molecular mechanisms of these changes are not clear. Mouse Epigenetics, a JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) investigation, studied gene expression changes in mice that spent a month in space and in the DNA of their offspring. Results could help determine spaceflight’s long-term effects on genetic activity, including changes within individual organs and those that can be inherited later.

Performance report for cosmic ray observatory

The CALorimetric Electron Telescope instrument is visible on the far left of the space station’s Kibo laboratory module. JAXA (Japanese Aerospace Exploration Agency)/Norishige Kanai

Researchers report on-orbit performance from the first 8 years of operation of the International Space Station’s cosmic ray observatory, CALET. The instrument has provided valuable data on cosmic ray, proton, and helium spectra; produced a gamma-ray sky map; observed gamma-ray bursts; and searched for gravitational wave counterparts and solar effects.

The JAXA CALorimetric Electron Telescope or CALET helps address questions such as the origin and acceleration of cosmic rays and the existence of dark matter and nearby cosmic-ray sources. The instrument also could help characterize risks from the radiation environment that humans and electronics experience in space.