NASA Invites Virtual Guests to SpaceX Crew-11 Mission Launch

NASA invites the public to participate as virtual guests in the launch of the agency’s SpaceX Crew-11 mission to the International Space Station.

NASA astronauts Zena Cardman and Mike Fincke, JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) astronaut Kimiya Yui, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Oleg Platonov will launch aboard a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft to the orbiting laboratory. This is the first spaceflight for Cardman and Platonov, the fourth for Fincke, and the second for Yui.

NASA and SpaceX are targeting no earlier than 12:09 p.m. EDT, Thursday, July 31, for launch on the company’s Falcon 9 rocket from Launch Complex 39A at the agency’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Members of the public can register to attend the launch virtually. Virtual guests will receive curated resources, interactive opportunities, mission updates, and a mission-specific collectible stamp for their virtual guest passport after liftoff.

Discover an exciting new way to collect and share passport stamps. Print one for your virtual guest passport and get an extra one, perfect for sharing or digital collecting. Don’t have a passport yet? Print one from the agency’s website and add Crew-11 to your collection.

For more information about the Crew-11 mission, visit:

https://www.nasa.gov/commercialcrew