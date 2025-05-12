5 Tips to Craft a Standout NASA Internship Application

Four NASA interns pose in front of the NASA Pavilion at the EAA AirVenture Oshkosh, an annual airshow in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. NASA

A NASA internship provides a stellar opportunity to launch your future as part of America’s aerospace workforce. NASA interns take on meaningful work and contribute to exciting agency projects with the guidance of a supportive mentor. The internship program regularly ranks as the nation’s most prestigious and competition is steep: in fiscal year 2024, NASA’s Office of STEM Engagement selected nearly 1,800 interns out of 38,000 applicants.

To give you the best shot at a NASA internship, we’ve compiled a list of tips mentors say can make an application stand out from the crowd. It is NASA’s mentors who create internship project descriptions, review applications, and take the lead in choosing candidates to work on their specific internship projects. Here’s what they had to say:

1. Your personal statement is your chance to make a lasting impression.

Mentors pay close attention to personal statements to identify the best candidate for their project and team. A powerful personal statement combines core content, such as personal background and goals, with content tailored to the needs of the project.

NASA mentors are looking for interns who will enjoy the work and fit in with the team culture. Beyond your academic background, grades, and interests, this is your chance to share your curiosity, enthusiasm, passion, or resilience. Show us who you are and what you can do!

2. Show off your academic achievements.

Mentors love to see what academic expertise and hands-on experience you can bring to the internship project. Your resume, transcripts, grade point average, coursework, research, academic projects, awards, and accomplishments are valuable highlights in your application.

3. Tell us about your extracurriculars, too!

Who are you outside the classroom?

Mentors like to see well-rounded candidates whose interests take them beyond their chosen academic and career path. Include any extracurricular activities you participate in, such as a club or team at school or an organization in your community. Whether you’re involved in a local rocketry club, a school athletic team, or a music ensemble, these pursuits may demonstrate academic skills or soft skills such as collaboration. Shared hobbies can also be a great point of personal connection with a future mentor.

4. Include as many of your skills as possible.

You have valuable skills you can bring to an internship project! These could be technical skills, such as experience with specific tools or computer programming languages, and non-technical skills, which may include communications skills or leadership experience. Mentors search for skills that meet their project requirements, so the more of your skills you share on your application, the better your chances of matching with the role.

5. Give yourself a chance.

Don’t count yourself out before you get started! If you have a passion for spaceflight or aviation, it’s worth applying for a NASA internship – even if you’re not a math, science, engineering, or technology major. That’s because NASA achieves its exploration goals with the support of a nationwide team with a wide variety of skills: communicators, creatives, business specialists, legal experts, and so many more. Take a look at NASA’s internship opportunities and you’ll find projects in many of these fields.

Yes, competition is fierce. But someone is going to land that internship – and that person could be you.

