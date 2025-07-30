Laine Havens: Melding Science and Storytelling

Science Communication Intern – Goddard Space Flight Center

Laine Havens — now a senior at Cornell University and three-time NASA intern — grew up with a deep curiosity about how the universe works and a family that encouraged her to explore it. Throughout her childhood, Laine was immersed in science and exposed to wonderful science communicators by her mother and grandfather.

Her grandfather, a retired Kodak engineer, encouraged inquisition into all matters — whether it be the inner workings of a telescope or an abandoned hornet’s nest. Laine spent summer evenings watching Mythbusters or Cosmos, and her mother’s favorite science podcast soundtracked car trips. Inspired by the likes of Carl Sagan, Laine originally intended to become a scientist.

“I fell in love with physics in high school,” she says. “I figured I would study it in college all the way through to a Ph.D.”

As a three-time NASA communications intern, Laine Havens has translated science for an audience of millions of people around the globe through science writing, social media, and video production. Credit: Kristin Rutkowski Photography

Laine enrolled at Cornell and originally majored in physics as planned. But then she discovered an even more exciting option serendipitously while browsing an academic catalog: science and technology studies.

“I was scrolling through looking for a different class, but then I saw science and technology studies and began reading more about what it involved,” Laine says. “It was all about studying science — the philosophy of what it is, and how it interacts with social, political, ethical, and historical dimensions.”

Seeing the new program made Laine realize she could connect her love for critical analysis with her interest in science. She changed her program to a double-major in science and technology studies and astronomy, resolving to not only study and communicate science but to better understand the factors that influence it.

Laine (left) is a senior at Cornell University, where she double-majors in astronomy and science and technology studies. She served as the student newspaper’s science editor and president of the Pants Improv Comedy group. Laine channeled her comedic skills for some of her NASA projects, including a reel that used puns to discuss the agency’s upcoming Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope. Credit: Courtesy of Laine Havens

Laine began by working as a science writer at her university’s student-run newspaper, The Cornell Daily Sun, where she later became the science editor. Meanwhile, she volunteered with The Physics Bus — basically a mini science museum on wheels with experiments for kids — and the Free Science Workshop, an after school program offering kids an opportunity to build things or craft using all sorts of materials and gadgets.

“When you first hear about physics there’s a huge stigma, so we aimed to expose kids to it at a young age so they would associate it with fun,” Laine says.

Laine volunteered with The Physics Bus to introduce kids to the subject in a fun environment, helping them see the magic of how the world works before they learn to associate physics with boredom or intimidation. Credit: Courtesy of Laine Havens

During her junior year, Laine started searching for science communication internships and found one at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland. She applied and was accepted to one focusing on NASA’s upcoming Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope. Following her first internship, Laine came back for two more with the same team.

“Every day here at NASA is inspiring,” Laine says. “I’ve learned so much about both hard and soft skills involved in science communication.”

During her first internship, Laine leaned into her background as a science writer to cover engineering milestones and craft a Tumblr post that walks readers through the universe’s different stages. She also produced videos, including one about Goddard’s biggest clean room.

“Everybody let me take that and run,” Laine says. “I got to write the script, host the video, and edit it.” The video, which garnered millions of views on social media, was the first of several Laine created to engage NASA’s traditional audience while drawing in others who don’t typically follow NASA or science very closely.

In addition to her usual assigned tasks, Laine took opportunities to be involved in many different aspects of science storytelling. This photo was taken while Laine worked as a drone spotter, helping to ensure a camera-equipped drone wouldn’t damage sensitive space hardware. Credit: NASA/Sophia Roberts

Throughout her internships, Laine also led tours to teach people more about Roman, helped manage a celebrity visit with John Rhys-Davies, wrote Roman team member profiles, helped gather drone footage, contributed to the release of the NASA documentary Cosmic Dawn, emceed an intern day event, and supported Live Shots — short, live TV interviews with NASA experts.

“It’s been cool to see a different side of things,” Laine says. “I ultimately want to keep doing what I’ve been doing, but also become engaged in how to make it better — the science of science communication.”

To others who are interested in interning at NASA, Laine recommends speaking up.

“Just ask people things, whether it’s for help or an opportunity,” she says. “Sometimes you don’t want to impose or risk looking dumb, but for the most part everyone wants to help you and see you succeed. I’m very grateful to the Roman team for making it feel like a safe space where I could speak up.”

In preparation for a clean room “Get Ready With Me” video, Laine shadowed NASA videographer Sophia Roberts in the clean room at the agency’s Goddard Space Flight Center, where she supported documentation of integration milestones for NASA’s Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope. Credit: NASA/Sophia Roberts

Sometimes that meant pitching ideas that were ultimately rejected, but that still provided an opportunity for discussion. “Not everything works, but in talking about it you might think of something else that does work,” she says. “There’s no consequence to it, because either way you’re learning something from it — either from the process of seeing it through or figuring out why you can’t do it.”

The same advice applies to securing an internship in the first place.

“Don’t be afraid to advocate for yourself,” Laine says. “If you find something you love, you can’t wait for it to happen on its own — you have to decide to go for it and find a way to make it happen.”

By Ashley Balzer

NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center, Greenbelt, Md.