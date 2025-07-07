Working in Space

NASA; JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency)/Takuya Onishi

In this May 23, 2025, image, NASA astronaut Jonny Kim works inside the SpaceX Dragon cargo spacecraft completing cargo operations before it undocked from the International Space Station’s Harmony module several hours later. Kim launched to the International Space Station on April 8, 2025; this is his first mission.

