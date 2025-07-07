Suggested Searches

Working in Space

The headshot image of Monika Luabeya

Monika Luabeya

Jul 07, 2025
Image Article
We look upward at an Asian man holding a silver tablet. He is wearing a gray t-shirt and green pants with a belt. He is halfway through a round opening. The inside of the craft he's working in is lit, but the rest of the room is dark.
NASA; JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency)/Takuya Onishi

In this May 23, 2025, image, NASA astronaut Jonny Kim works inside the SpaceX Dragon cargo spacecraft completing cargo operations before it undocked from the International Space Station’s Harmony module several hours later. Kim launched to the International Space Station on April 8, 2025; this is his first mission.

See what Kim and other space station crew do aboard the orbital lab.

