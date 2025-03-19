Welcome Home, Crew-9!

NASA/Keegan Barber

NASA astronaut Butch Wilmore, left, Roscosmos cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov, second from left, and NASA astronauts Nick Hague, second from right, and Suni Williams, right, are all smiles as they wait to exit a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft on March 18, 2025. The four returned from a long-duration science expedition aboard the International Space Station, splashing down off the coast of Florida.

Throughout its mission, Crew-9 contributed to a host of science and maintenance activities and technology demonstrations. Williams conducted two spacewalks, joined by Wilmore for one and Hague for another. Williams now holds the record for total spacewalking time by a female astronaut, with 62 hours and 6 minutes outside of station. The American crew members conducted more than 150 unique scientific experiments and technology demonstrations between them, with over 900 hours of research. This research included investigations on plant growth and quality, as well as the potential of stem cell technology to address blood diseases, autoimmune disorders, and cancers.

