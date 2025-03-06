NASA’s SpaceX Crew-9 Scientific Mission on Space Station Concludes

NASA’s SpaceX Crew-9 mission with agency astronauts Nick Hague, Butch Wilmore, and Suni Williams, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov is preparing to return to Earth following their science mission aboard the International Space Station. Hague, Williams, and Wilmore completed more than 900 hours of research between over 150 unique scientific experiments and technology demonstrations during their stay aboard the orbiting laboratory.

Here’s a look at some scientific milestones accomplished during their journey:

Mighty microalgae

NASA astronaut Nick Hague processes samples for Arthrospira C, an investigation from ESA (European Space Agency) that transplants and grows Arthrospiramicro-algae eboard the International Space Station. These organisms conduct photosynthesis and could be used to convert carbon dioxide exhaled by crew members into oxygen, helping maintain a safe atmosphere inside spacecraft. Arthrospira also could provide fresh food on long-duration space missions.

Improving astronaut exercise

Researchers are testing the European Enhanced Exploration Exercise Device (E4D), a modular device that combines cycling, rowing, and resistance exercises to help keep crews healthy on long-duration missions. A single, small device effective at countering bone and muscle loss and improving cardiovascular health is needed for use on future spacecraft such as the Gateway lunar space station. NASA astronaut Butch Wilmore works on installing the device aboard the International Space Station ahead of its evaluation.

Watering the garden

This red romaine lettuce growing in the International Space Station’s Advanced Plant Habitat is part of Plant Habitat-07, a study of how different moisture levels affect the microbial communities in plants and water. Results could show how less-than-ideal conditions affect plant growth and help scientists design systems to produce safe and nutritious food for crew members on future space journeys.

Packing it in

Packed bed reactors are systems that “pack” materials such as pellets or beads inside a structure to increase contact between any liquids and gasses flowing through it. NASA astronaut Suni Williams installs hardware for the Packed Bed Reactor Experiment: Water Recovery Series (PBRE-WRS) investigation, which examines how gravity affects these systems aboard the International Space Station. Results could help scientists design better reactors for water recovery, thermal management, fuel cells, and other applications.

Fueling the flames

During the Residence Time Driven Flame Spread (SOFIE-RTDFS) investigation at the International Space Station, this sheet of clear acrylic plastic burns at higher oxygen levels and half the standard pressure of Earth’s atmosphere. From left to right, the image sequence shows a side and top view of the fuel and the oxygen slowly diffusing into the flame. Studying the spread of flames in microgravity could help improve safety on future missions.

Monitoring microbes in space

During a recent spacewalk, NASA astronaut Butch Wilmore swabbed the exterior of the International Space Station for ISS External Microorganisms, an investigation exploring whether microorganisms leave the spacecraft through its vents and, if so, which ones survive. Humans carry microorganisms along with them wherever they go, and this investigation could help scientists take steps to limit microbial spread to places like the Moon and Mars.

A hearty workout

NASA astronaut Nick Hague exercises on the International Space Station’s Advanced Resistive Exercise Device while wearing the Bio-Monitor vest and headband. This set of garments contains sensors that unobtrusively collect data such as heart rate, breathing rate, blood pressure, and temperature. The data supports studies on human health, including Vascular Aging, a CSA (Canadian Space Agency) investigation that monitors cardiovascular function in space.

On-demand medical devices

NASA astronaut Butch Wilmore works with hardware for InSPA Auxilium Bioprinter, a study that tests 3D printing of an implantable medical device that could facilitate recovery from peripheral nerve damage, a type of injury that can cause sensory and motor issues. In microgravity, this manufacturing technique produces higher-quality devices that may perform better, benefitting crew members on future long-duration missions and patients back home.

Could wood be better

A deployer attached to the International Space Station’s Kibo laboratory module launches LignoSat into space. JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) developed the satellite to test using wood as a more sustainable alternative to conventional satellite materials. Researchers previously exposed different woods to space and chose magnolia as the best option for the study, including sensors to evaluate the wood’s strain and its response to temperature and radiation. Researchers also are monitoring whether Earth’s geomagnetic field interferes with the satellite’s data transmission.

Making microbes in space

NASA astronaut Suni Williams poses with bacteria and yeast samples for Rhodium Biomanufacturing 03, part of an ongoing examination of microgravity’s effects on biomanufacturing engineered bacteria and yeast aboard the International Space Station. Microgravity causes changes in microbial cell growth, cell structure, and metabolic activity that can affect biomanufacturing processes. This investigation could clarify the extent of these effects and advance the use of microbes to make food, pharmaceuticals, and other products in space, reducing the cost of launching equipment and consumables from Earth.

A NICER spacewalk

The International Space Station’s Neutron star Interior Composition Explorer, or NICER, studies neutron stars, the glowing cinders left behind when massive stars explode as supernovas. NASA astronaut Nick Hague installs patches during a spacewalk to repair damage to thermal shields that block out sunlight while allowing X-rays to pass through the instrument. NICER continues to generate trailblazing astrophysics discoveries reported in hundreds of scientific papers.

Earth from every angle

From inside the International Space Station’s cupola, NASA astronaut Butch Wilmore photographs landmarks on Earth approximately 260 miles (418 kilometers) below. Crew members have taken millions of images of Earth from the space station for Crew Earth Observations, creating one of the longest-running records of how our planet changes over time. These images support a variety of research, including studies of phenomena such as flooding and fires, atmospheric processes affected by volcanic eruptions, urban growth, and land use.

An out-of-this-world sunrise

This photograph captures an orbital sunrise above the lights of Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo as the International Space Station orbits above Brazil. This image is one of the millions of photographs taken by crew members for Crew Earth Observations. These images teach us more about our home planet, and studies show that taking them improves the mental well-being of crew members. Many spend much of their free time pursuing shots that, like this one, are only possible from space.

Vital vitamins

The BioNutrients investigation demonstrates technology to produce nutrients during long-duration space missions using engineered microbes like yeast. Food stored for long periods can lose vitamins and other nutrients, and this technology could provide a way to make supplements on demand. NASA astronaut Suni Williams prepares specially designed growth packets for the investigation aboard the International Space Station.

Blowing in the solar wind

The International Space Station’s robotic hand, Dextre, attached to the Canadarm2 robotic arm, moves hardware into position for the COronal Diagnostic EXperiment, or CODEX. This investigation examines solar wind and how it forms using a solar coronagraph, which blocks out bright light from the Sun to reveal details in its outer atmosphere or corona. Results could help scientists understand the heating and acceleration of the solar wind and provide insight into the source of the energy that generates it.

Can you hear me now?

Roscosmos cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov conducts a hearing test in the relative quiet of the International Space Station’s Quest airlock. Crew members often serve as test subjects for research on how spaceflight affects hearing and vision, the immune and cardiovascular systems, and other bodily functions. This research supports the development of ways to prevent or mitigate these effects.

Exposing materials to space

Euro Material Ageing, an ESA (European Space Agency) investigation, studies how certain materials age when exposed to the harsh space environment. Findings could advance design for spacecraft and satellites, including improved thermal control, as well as the development of sensors for research and industrial applications. NASA astronaut Suni Williams installs the experiment into the Nanoracks Bishop airlock for transport to the outside of the International Space Station.

Sending satellites into space

NASA astronauts Don Pettit and Butch Wilmore remove a small satellite deployer from an airlock on the International Space Station. The deployer had released several CubeSats into Earth orbit including CySat-1, a remote sensor that measures soil moisture, and DORA, a receiver that could provide affordable and accurate communications among small spacecraft.

Robotic relocation

The Responsive Engaging Arms for Captive Care and Handling demonstration (Astrobee REACCH) uses the International Space Station’s Astrobee robots to test technology for capturing objects of any geometry or material orbiting in space. This ability could enable satellite servicing and movement to maximize the lifespan of these tools and removal of space debris that could damage satellites providing services to the people of Earth. NASA astronaut Suni Williams checks out an Astrobee fitted with tentacle-like arms and adhesive pads for the investigation.

Arms to hold

As part of a program called High school students United with NASA to Create Hardware, or HUNCH, NASA astronaut Nick Hague demonstrates the HUNCH Utility Bracket, a student-designed tool to hold and position cameras, tablets, and other equipment that astronauts use daily. Currently, crew members on the International Space Station use devices called Bogen Arms, which have experienced wear and tear and need to be replaced.

A Dragon in flight

The SpaceX Dragon spacecraft fires its thrusters after undocking from the International Space Station as it flies 260 miles (418 kilometers) above the Pacific Ocean west of Hawaii. NASA’s commercial resupply services deliver critical scientific studies, hardware, and supplies to the station.