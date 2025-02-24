Suggested Searches

1 min read

Venus Blows Off Some Steam

The headshot image of Monika Luabeya

Monika Luabeya

Feb 24, 2025
Image Article
Tall plumes of white vapor rise from the rocky Venusian surface in this April 19, 1977, artist’s concept.
NASA/Rick Guidice

Tall plumes of white vapor rise from the rocky Venusian surface in this April 19, 1977, artist’s concept. A little over a year later, NASA’s Pioneer Venus 1 would launch as the first of a two-spacecraft orbiter-probe combination designed to study the atmosphere of Venus.

The first American spacecraft to orbit Venus, Pioneer Venus 1 used radar to map the surface of Venus. The probe found Venus to be generally smoother than Earth, though with a mountain higher than Mt. Everest and a chasm deeper than the Grand Canyon.

Thanks to exploration by Pioneer Venus 1 and other spacecraft like Magellan, Galileo, Cassini, and even the Parker Solar Probe, we now have a much better view of what the surface of Venus looks like.

Image credit: NASA/Rick Guidice