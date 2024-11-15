Two Years Ago: Artemis I Liftoff

NASA/Joel Kowsky

In this photo, NASA’s SLS (Space Launch System) rocket, carrying the Orion spacecraft, lifts off the pad at Launch Complex 39B at the agency’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 1:47 a.m. EST on Nov. 16, 2022. Set on a path to the Moon, this officially began the Artemis I mission.

Since the completion of Orion’s 25.5-day mission around the Moon and back, teams across NASA have been hard at work preparing for the upcoming Artemis II test flight, which will send four astronauts on a 10-day mission around the Moon, paving the way for humans to land on the Moon as part of the Artemis III mission.

Under NASA’s Artemis campaign, the agency will establish the foundation for long-term scientific exploration at the Moon, land the first woman, first person of color, and its first international partner astronaut on the lunar surface, and prepare for human expeditions to Mars for the benefit of all.

