Training for the Moo(n)

A curious cow watches as NASA astronauts Andre Douglas and Kate Rubins perform a simulated moonwalk in the San Francisco Volcanic Field in Northern Arizona on May 14, 2024, in preparation for NASA’s historic Artemis III Moon landing mission. Flight controllers and scientists guided activities during the week-long simulation from mission control at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston.

Tests like this are critical for NASA’s Artemis science teams because they provide an opportunity to test integration with mission control. In the Science Evaluation Room at NASA’s Johnson Space Center, lunar scientists, geologists, and experts in image analysis and sample science direct and evaluate lunar surface science and geologic observations. They assess and adapt moonwalk traverses, communicating any feedback or changes with the science officer on the flight control team. The science officer conveys those messages to the Capcom officer, who then shares insights and recommendations with the crew during missions.

Image credit: NASA/Josh Valcarcel