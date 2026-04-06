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The Near Side of the Moon

The headshot image of Monika Luabeya

Monika Luabeya

Apr 06, 2026
Image Article
Full disc image of the Moon taken by the Artemis II crew. Some of the far side is visible on the left edge, just beyond the black patch that is Orientale Basin, a nearly 600-mile-wide crater that straddles the Moon's near and far sides and is partly visible from Earth.
A view of the near side of the Moon, the side we always see from Earth, as seen from the Orion spacecraft.
NASA

The astronauts aboard NASA’s Orion spacecraft captured this photo of the Moon’s near side on April 4, 2026. The image features dark patches at center and right; these are ancient lava flows, which are unique to this side of the Moon.

The Artemis II astronauts – astronauts Victor Glover, Reid Wiseman, and Christina Koch of NASA and CSA (Canadian Space Agency) astronaut Jeremy Hansen – are set to fly around the Moon on April 6, 2026. Join us for live coverage of the event, starting at 1 p.m. EDT.

Image credit: NASA