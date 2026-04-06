A view of the near side of the Moon, the side we always see from Earth, as seen from the Orion spacecraft. NASA

The astronauts aboard NASA’s Orion spacecraft captured this photo of the Moon’s near side on April 4, 2026. The image features dark patches at center and right; these are ancient lava flows, which are unique to this side of the Moon.

The Artemis II astronauts – astronauts Victor Glover, Reid Wiseman, and Christina Koch of NASA and CSA (Canadian Space Agency) astronaut Jeremy Hansen – are set to fly around the Moon on April 6, 2026. Join us for live coverage of the event, starting at 1 p.m. EDT.

Image credit: NASA