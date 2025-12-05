Suggested Searches

1 min read

Testing Drones for Mars in the Mojave Desert

The headshot image of Monika Luabeya

Monika Luabeya

Dec 05, 2025
Image Article
Two people stand atop a sand dune, facing the camera. They are both looking at a drone flying in front of them. The person on the right holds a controller. Other sand dunes behind them make up the background of the entire image.
NASA/JPL-Caltech

Researchers from NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory monitor a research drone in this September 2025 photo. This flight occurred in Dumont Dunes, an area of the Mojave Desert, as part of a larger test campaign to develop navigation software that would guide future rotorcraft on Mars. The work was among 25 projects funded by NASA’s Mars Exploration Program this past year to push the limits of future technologies.

Whether it’s new navigation software, slope-scaling robotic scouts, or long-distance gliders, the technology being developed by the Mars Exploration Program envisions a future where robots can explore all on their own — or even help astronauts do their work.

Read more about the drone flight software test.

Text credit: NASA/Andrew Good

Image credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech