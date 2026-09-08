Superbubble in the Large Magellanic Cloud

NASA, ESA/Hubble, D. Gouliermis

NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope captures a photogenic nebula, N44, in the Large Magellanic Cloud in this Sept. 3, 2026, image. N44 is dominated by two features: a vast central void and a shell of dense, dusty gas. The central void is a ‘superbubble’ spanning roughly 210 by 140 light-years across. The glittering stars at the center of the void are responsible for its creation; through their powerful stellar winds and explosive supernovae, these stars expelled much of the gas from which they were born.

Read more about this cosmic vista.

Image credit: NASA, ESA/Hubble, D. Gouliermis