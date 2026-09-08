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Superbubble in the Large Magellanic Cloud

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HQ Web Team

Sep 08, 2026
Image Article
Blue and orange stars shine through a wispy bubble of gas; the center is mostly clear, but blue and gray tendrils snake throughout most of the rest of the image. The background of the image is filled with other stars.
NASA, ESA/Hubble, D. Gouliermis

NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope captures a photogenic nebula, N44, in the Large Magellanic Cloud in this Sept. 3, 2026, image. N44 is dominated by two features: a vast central void and a shell of dense, dusty gas. The central void is a ‘superbubble’ spanning roughly 210 by 140 light-years across. The glittering stars at the center of the void are responsible for its creation; through their powerful stellar winds and explosive supernovae, these stars expelled much of the gas from which they were born.

Read more about this cosmic vista.

Image credit: NASA, ESA/Hubble, D. Gouliermis