President Trump Signs Executive Order to Create US Space Academy  

President Donald J. Trump signed an Executive Order on Aug. 28, 2026, to establish the nation’s first U.S. Space Academy at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston. Credit: NASA

To strengthen the nation’s space workforce and develop the next generation of space leaders, President Donald J. Trump signed an Executive Order on Friday to establish the nation’s first U.S. Space Academy.

The order highlights how space is a critical domain for American national security, economic growth, scientific discovery, and technological innovation. The proposed academy would focus technical education with leadership development, discipline, and a commitment to public service, helping ultimately advance U.S. interests in space.

“Given the rapid growth of the U.S. Space Force and commercial space industry, and the expansion of our ambitions to the Moon and far beyond the Moon, it’s clear we will need to educate and train an entire generation of skilled service members, engineers, and civil operators,” said President Trump. “That’s why I will sign an Executive Order to begin the process of creating a new a national academy called the U.S. Space Academy.”

The order also calls on NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman to serve as the chair of a new Presidential Commission on the United States Space Academy, and NASA Deputy Administrator Matt Anderson to serve as the executive director. They will work with vice chairs — Assistant to the President for Science and Technology, Michael Kratsios, and Assistant to the President for Economic Policy, Kevin Hassett — and other representatives from the White House and the interagency on the commission.

“President Trump’s vision for a new academy is a transformational step to educate the engineers, scientists, technicians, operators and even the astronauts who will be necessary for the inspiring future we are pursuing in space. In the years ahead, we will return NASA astronauts to the lunar surface, build the Moon Base, get underway on nuclear power, ignite the orbital economy and launch more missions of science and discovery,” said Isaacman. “I have no doubt that so much of the future talent that will graduate and contribute to these exciting endeavors will be educated at the United States Space Academy.”

A report from the commission to the President is due within 120 days of the signing with recommendations on governance framework, service obligations for graduates, physical location of the academy, legislative requirements, and more.

The signing of “Establishing the United States Space Academy Executive Order,” took place at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston where the President also presented the Artemis II crew members with the Congressional Space Medal of Honor.

The Executive Order is the latest from President Trump that demonstrates his commitment to maintaining U.S. leadership in space and advancing NASA’s Golden Age exploration and innovation. In December 2025, he signed the Ensuring American Space Superiority, and recently, a new National Space Transportation Policy memorandum on Aug. 20.

Read the full Executive Order on The White House website:

https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/2026/08/establishing-the-united-states-space-academy

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Bethany Stevens / Cheryl Warner

Headquarters, Washington

202-358-1600

bethany.c.stevens@nasa.gov / cheryl.m.warner@nasa.gov