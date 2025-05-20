Suggested Searches

1 min read

Sunset on Mars

Monika Luabeya

May 20, 2025
Image Article
The Sun, a small white dot, sets in this photo from Mars. The sky is dusty and slightly red.
NASA/JPL-Caltech/Texas A&M/Cornell

NASA’s Mars Exploration Rover Spirit captured this stunning view as the Sun sank below the rim of Gusev crater on Mars 20 years ago. In this image, the bluish glow in the sky above the Sun would be visible to us if we were there, but an artifact of the panoramic camera’s infrared imaging capabilities is that with this filter combination, the redness of the sky farther from the sunset is exaggerated compared to the daytime colors of the Martian sky.

Image credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/Texas A&M/Cornell