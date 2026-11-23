Encapsulate Inc.

This Nov. 19, 2026, image shows gastric microtumors grown within an Encapsulates biochip. The Encapsulate-1 investigation studies patient-derived tumor samples aboard the International Space Station to better understand how cancer cells move and interact in microgravity. The results could help researchers develop further testing to predict a patient’s risk of metastasis and support more personalized cancer treatments.

Orbiting more than 200 miles (320 km) above Earth, the space station is a powerhouse of cutting-edge science that is unlocking discoveries not possible on Earth.

Image credit: Encapsulate Inc.